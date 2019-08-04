Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Arkansas, Oklahoma & Texas - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Arkansas
The OZ trails in Northwest Arkansas have been high on my list of spots to ride for awhile now and it definitely didn't disappoint. Huge thanks to all the awesome locals who showed me a solid time while in the area!
Oklahoma
From Northwest Arkansas I made my way about four hours south to the little town of Poteau, Oklahoma to meet up Travis Estus, Joshua & Stihl Snyder and their awesome family! Little did I know Poteau is home to Cavanal which is the world's highest hill. After a quick rip down Cavanal Travis, Josh, Stihl and I made our way out to O-Rock which is regarded as some of Oklahoma's best mountain biking.
Texas
I started out my time in Texas with a rip through the new park in Taylor with my old pal Jeremiah Work. From there we made our way to the legendary 9th Street dirt jumps in Austin to meet up with Roth Smith and the boys. From there we made our way about an hour and a half outside of Austin to ride Reverlry Peak Ranch with Jeff Kendall Weed and then finished it off at Texas's brand new bike park, Spider Mountain with Eric Clifton and the Team Trail Party crew. Big thanks to everyone I crossed paths with in Texas for the good times!
The final two States on my 48 State Road Trip are New Mexico & Arizona. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video every week.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
