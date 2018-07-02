VIDEOS

Video: Andrew Taylor visits Colorado, Kansas & Missouri - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Jul 2, 2018
by Andrew Taylor  

Colorado

Moving on from Utah I made my way into Colorado to meet up with Jim Harris and his buddy Jake to ride down some epic trails in Carbondale. The next day I made my way into Golden to meet up with my old teammate and pal Wade Washburn who now owns a couple of shops in the Denver area called Colorado Cycling Connection. Thanks for the base camp Wade! I go for a ride with one of his shop employees Jame and my buddy Shane met up with us for the ride. To end it off I met up with DJ Brandt and Brock Robinette for a few days of shenanigans.


Kansas


Stoked to finally visit Kansas, a State I've yet to visit and to have my buddy Jack Almond fly in from Vancouver to keep the good times rolling. With the next few States being located in the great plains its should make for a challenging visit but we are both excited to see whats in store.


Missouri


From Kansas, Jack and I made our way into Missouri to check out the Blue River Parkway trails before heading towards Finger Lakes State Park for a few chill days of riding the pump track and moto trails.


The next states up are Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram & Youtube channel with a new video dropping every Wednesday.

Cheers from the road!
-AT

Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
61110 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
51759 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
44244 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36368 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
35571 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
34288 views
Bike Check: Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
34155 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
33911 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019068
Mobile Version of Website