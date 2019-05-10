Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Georgia, South Carolina & Florida - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Georgia
My first stop in Georgia was meeting up with Jarrod Harris and Ray Yoder to ride out at the Blankets Creek mountain bike trails. After a solid afternoon out there, we made our way to Jarrods place. I had been looking forward to riding this spot for a while and despite all the rain we got, it was good times with an awesome crew! Big thanks to Jarrod for making it happen!
South Carolina
My first stop in South Carolina was to ride with Cat and Eric Owensby at Paris Mountain State Park. While waiting for them I ran into Erwin who joined us for a ride down the mountain. From there I made my way over to Clemson to meet up Eric Nielson from Southpaw Cycles at the Isaqueena trails. To round out my time in SC, I made my way down to meet up with Ryan and Gage for a rip at SK8 Charleston.
Florida
From South Carolina, I made my way down into Florida for some warmer weather during the Holiday season. My first stop was out at Jonathan Dickinson where I met up with Tyler Hawes to ride the new jump line called Bunker Hill. From there Tyler and I spent some time on the water with his family before making my way through the Keys and Everglades for Christmas and New Years. On my way back North, I hit up the pump track in Miami and then up and over to ride with some of the locals out at Markham Park. From there, I met up with Ryan McGary, Titus Nicholson and Chris Rizzon for a solid day out at Alifia and then ended my time in Florida at the Santos trails. Although Florida doesn't have a ton of elevation it still blew my expectations out of the water and is definitely a spot to put on your mountain biking hit list!
The next states up are Alabama, Mississippi & Louisiana. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video every week.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
2 Comments
So is the DH trail at Clemson gone or is it still running ? Was wanting to see some video of it
Last, this series is the Kirt Voreis AllRide Tour minus no sleep & dragging around a demo fleet you have to maintain all by yourself.
Kirt should do the AllRide Tour again minus the demo fleet so he can actually enjoy it this time.
Post a Comment