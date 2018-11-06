Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Illinois
Rain was the name of the game during my time in Illinois, but it didn't stop Adam and I from making the best of it. In between all the bad weather we got a quick session in at the Big Marsh Bike Park in the South side of Chicago before I met up with Max Mandell and his crew to head out to the Motorcross of Nations at Red Bud for the weekend.
Indiana
From Illinois, I made my way down towards Brown County and randomly met up with Katie Holden for a ride before heading further south to O'bannon Woods. At O'bannon I met up with Taylor Ladd, Jake Szybowski and his dog Tanic for a solid day of shredding before making my way into Kentucky.
Kentucky
From Indiana, I followed Jake and Tanic into the Louisville, Kentucky area to ride the Silo Center Bike Park and check out the insane skatepark in town. From there, I made my way up North to Covington to meet up with Tom Holaday for a rip down the Devou Park Trails. Although I had a few days of bad weather I was stoked on what I did get to ride and the people I met along the way!
The next states up are Ohio, New York & Vermont. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video every week.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
