Video: Andrew Taylor visits Iowa, Nebraska & South Dakota - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Iowa
After a solid week in Missouri Jack and I make our way up to Iowa to check out what kind of mountain biking the Des Moines area has to offer. With just a couple of final days with Jack around we made the best of our time riding Ewing park flow trails and checking out the downtown area.
Nebraska
After dropping Jack off at the airport in Des Moines I made my way up to the Omaha area in Nebraska. Unfortunately I hit a ton of bad weather in the first few days but once it cleared up I was able to meet up with Jason from Bike Masters for a ride at Tranquility Park.
South Dakota
After Nebraska, I made my way up to South Dakota to meet up with a handful of the Black Hills locals. As I arrived in the area it poured rain nonstop for a four days. Once it finally let up, it was the perfect timing to meet up with Evan from Rushmore Mountain Sports and check out the freshly built pump track in Sturgis. With a couple days of good weather, the trails were able to dry out and I was able to get after some moto with Adam and some trail riding with a solid crew of locals. Thanks for the good times boys!
The next states up are Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video dropping every Friday.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
