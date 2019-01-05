Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Maine, New Hampshire & Massachusetts - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Maine
As we entered into Maine we really didn't have any clue on the mountain biking this State had to offer so we pulled out Trailforks and started researching. That's when we found out we camped out right down the road from Sunday River Bike Park. We knew it was closed for the season but we figured why not try to ride it anyway. After a quick talk with the bike park manager we were free to explore the mountain. The conditions were freezing and wet but we made the best of it. From there we took a solid rest day and got the chance to check out the coast near Cape Elizabeth before hitting our final stop on some fun technical trails in the town of Turner.
New Hampshire
Jeff and I made our way from Turner, Maine into North Conway in New Hampshire to rip down a trail we heard about called Parking Lot Smoothie. After a lap down the mountain we headed to Highland Mountain Bike Park to finish off Jeff's time with me on the road trip.
Massachusetts
After a few solid weeks on the road with Jeff Watts, we made our way into Boston to drop him off at the airport. Shortly after I picked up Lila Scott to join me for the next handful of States. From there we made our way to the Lynn Woods trails to meet up with Owen Hafferty for some cool rocky riding. Before getting shut down by the rain we made our way over to the Vietnam trails where we ran into Fausto Benavidas on the trails for a couple of quick laps.
The next states up are Rhode Island, Connecticut & New Jersey. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video every week.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
3 Comments
Post a Comment