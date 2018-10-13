VIDEOS

Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Minnesota, Michigan & Wisconsin - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Oct 13, 2018
by Andrew Taylor  


Minnesota

I didn't have much planned as I headed East from North Dakota into Minnesota but luckily as I was leaving ND, Collin put me in touch with some guys up in the Duluth area. I rolled into town I met up with Jake from Day Tripper of Duluth and he met me out at the Pioneer Trails for a ride above the city. From there I made my way down to the Cottage Grove bike park to end it off with Cole Speer and Nick Fillipi.





Michigan

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been another place high on my list. When I first started the trip, Mike Lawless from FSA mentioned that he grew up in Marquette and would be stoked to fly out and join me. After picking him up in Milwaukee we made our way up to Copper Harbor where we met up with Caroline Jarolimek to ride the trails and even caught a live show of one of the UP's most iconic bands, Conga Se Menne. We then made our way into Marquette to finish it off with a ride down Hardtail Pride with Liam O'Connor.






Wisconsin

I made my way down into the greater Milwaukee area to meet up with my friend Adam Kruse. During my time in the area we were hit by a ton of rain so after a few days, I made my way to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan before heading back down to finish off my time in Wisconsin at the Little Swizt Bike Park. Huge thanks to the Kruse family and the guys at Little Switz for showing me a good time while in Wisconsin!



The next states up are Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram & Youtube channel with a new video every Friday.

Cheers from the road!
-AT

Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
80558 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
71874 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
56251 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
51922 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Guide to Riding in Duluth, Minnesota
45254 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
41985 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides in the Foulest Weather Imaginable
40642 views
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
40180 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018855
Mobile Version of Website