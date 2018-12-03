Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Ohio, New York & Vermont - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Ohio
From Kentucky, I made my way North to Ohio where I met up with Zach Overholt, Tom Holaday and Shane Garan for a ride out at Ceaser Creek State Park. From there, Tom and I hit up the the Lebanon Bike Park before making my way up to Cleveland to hit up Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park.
New York
From Ohio, I made my way up to Buffalo New York to pick up Jeff Watts. After a quick stop by Niagra Falls, we made our way over to meet up with Bub Crumlish at the Union Trails. Bub linked us up with his buddy John from Rochester, who helped us out by setting up a session with one of the biggest crews so far on my trip. From Rochester, we made our way up into the Adirondacks to hit up the trail Poor Man's Downhill before making our way to Vermont.
Vermont
Vermont is the 24th state and marks the half way point of my road trip and what a way to enter the state. From New York, Jeff Watts and I took an early morning ferry ride across Lake Champlain and pinned it straight for the Kingdom Trails in East Burke. This is a place we were both really looking forward to riding and it definitely didn't disappoint.
