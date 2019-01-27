VIDEOS

Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Rhode Island, Connecticut & New Jersey - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Jan 27, 2019
by Andrew Taylor  


Rhode Island

As we rolled into Rhode Island we had no idea where to go and what to ride, so we pulled up the map on Trailforks and quickly found the Diamond Hill trails that looked like it was worth checking out. From there, we had a night session on Halloween with BMX shredder Mathew Tavares at the K-Rob Foundation skate park in Providence. After riding and talking with Matt he told us about some jumps not far away at the Roger Williams park, so we finished our time with a fun session on the pump track and jumps before making our way over to Connecticut.





Connecticut

The Willimantic skatepark and dirt jumps were the first stop for us in Connecticut. From there we spent a couple of days with with my childhood buddy Mike and his family in Old Saybrook. We got hit with a ton of rain while we were in Connecticut so once the sun finally came out we made our way out to Indian Ledge for a rip with Wayne Devingo and Bob Marcks.





New Jersey

All the crazy weather during fall time finally worked in our favor. The Trick or Creek jump jam at Mountain Creek Bike Park was postponed by a week, so we decided that would be the first stop in New Jersey. From Mountain Creek we headed over to the Jungle Habitat with the trail boss himself, Jeff Lenosky for a solid day exploring the old abandoned safari theme park.



The next states up are Pennsylvania, Delaware & Maryland. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram & Youtube channel with a new video every week.

Cheers from the road!
-AT

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Another banger there AT......great work! I do have to admit, I miss Greg Watts' dad riding with you......he was good fun :-). Keep up the great work so I can continue to live vicariously.
  • + 1
 Only one run at DHP? Missed out on Rhody’O and Chuck Norris. Still cool to see some local stuff.

