Video: Andrew Taylor Visits Washington, Montana & North Dakota - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

Washington
From Oregon, I made my way up into Washington to meet up with my old pals Phil and Andy Sundbaum. After some some solid time with the Sundbaum families I continued North to Bellingham to ride with Jill Kintner, Paris Gore, Billy Lewis and Tyler Deschaine on their local trails.
Montana
Since they call Montana Big Sky Country, that means a real big edit was in order. From meeting up with my buddy Robert in Hamilton, to getting my RV outfitted with new Mazama Open Range tires from Les Schwab, mountain biking Discovery, Whitefish and Big Sky bike parks and then finally ending it with a weekend on Flathead Lake, this has been my favorite States so far! Thanks to Robert and Rosie Ramsey, Taylor Alastra and the whole Cleveland family for making it such an awesome time in Montana!
North Dakota
Sometimes having little to no plans can be the best plans. I rolled into North Dakota only knowing someone who reached out to me online at the start of my trip. I'm super thankful Jesse Hardt hit me and was willing to give me the proper tour of the area he calls home. After a solid ride with Jesse out at the Harmon Lake trails we met up with his buddy Collin Kemmesat for some more good times! Thanks for showing me such an awesome time boys!
Cheers from the road!
-AT
