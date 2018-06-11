Video: Andrew Taylor Visits California, Nevada, & Utah - AT's Ultimate 48 State Road Trip

California
To kick off my road trip I made my way out of the Bay Area and up towards the Lake Tahoe area to meet up with Dustin Schaad and the boys at the Truckee Bike Park. With the snow nearly gone and the weather warming up it made for one of the best weeks I've had in Tahoe to date.
Nevada
After an epic week in the Lake Tahoe area I keep things rolling by heading into Reno, Nevada to meet up with Greg Watts. We hit up some dirt jumps out at Sandy's and finished it off with some shuttle runs near Mt. Rose with Caroline Jarolimek. Unfortunately the weather shut down plans of finding riding in the Eastern part of the state but I did get to stop by and see Mike D and get my suspension dialed at his new shop (Mad Racing Suspension) before heading into Utah.
Utah
The next state up is Utah, where I meet up with my old buddy Evan Floodman for a few days. Once the weather cleared I made my way over to Eric Porter's to sample some of his local trails and ride his backyard with his boys. Sasha Yakovleff was rad enough to show me around the greater SLC area with one of the highlights being a trail he built in the woods following a solid afternoon at the I Street jumps with Brady Tweedy and the Lloyd boys. After a quick trip to the grocery store I found myself riding moto with some new friends right outside of Salt Lakel. After a solid week I made my way down to Moab to end it with some laps at the local dirt jump park and a ride down the infamous whole enchilada trail. Huge thanks to everyone who made Utah so awesome! It'll be a hard one to beat!
The next states up are Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. You can follow the adventure through my Instagram
& Youtube
channel with a new video dropping every Wednesday.
Cheers from the road!
-AT
