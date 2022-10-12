Video: Andy McKenna on Mountain Biking with Multiple Sclerosis in 'Evolution'

As a teenager Andy McKenna was swept along by the first wave of mountain biking in the 80s. Throughout the decades that followed, Andy’s fat tyre obsession never waned. It took over every element of his life and ultimately became his career as a professional MTB guide. In 2007, a life-changing evolution began - one he could never have predicted in his lifetime.Going higher, further, always escaping - like for many of us, bikes mean freedom to Andy. A Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis threatened to change all that. MS is a mountain biker’s worst nightmare: a progressive, incurable neuro-degenerative disease threatening to rob Andy of his sight, balance, grip and mobility. Never one to take life’s setbacks lying down, Andy figured out (and continues to figure out) ways to overcome the challenges that emerge.Despite the uncertainty of not knowing what tomorrow has in store, Andy’s passion for mountain biking remains strong. In fact - it’s not an exaggeration to say - Andy’s love of exploring and riding the world’s most technical terrain still drives him forward today. Andy recognises that he may never completely outrun the debilitating effects of MS, but as you’ll see in this short film, we think they’ll have a pretty hard time overtaking him as he continues to evolve and adapt - riding, exploring and bikepacking his way through the remote, rugged terrain of his homeland, Scotland.Finding new ways to ride, seeking support from friends and family when he needs it, and embracing every available technological opportunity means Andy can still reach the heights in new ways. Andy’s still having so much fun reaching the mountain tops on EP8 equipped Santa Cruz Heckler, he hopes everyone will be enticed to experience and share the pure joy of mountain biking.