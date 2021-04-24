Video: Angel Suarez & the Commencal 21 Team Kick Off Training for the 2021 Race Season

Apr 24, 2021
by Commencal21  

Words: Commencal 21

C21 Episodes.

What is it?

We want to give you an insight into what the 2021 C21 season looks like! It will be divided into different chapters that we will publish regularly.

Our aim is to bring the viewer closer to our team and give them a way of seeing what the days inside and outside team life are like and how we prepare everything. The personal preparation of each rider, how we design the structure and set it up for the first time, how we prepare World Cup racing, test days, trips... everything.


Episode #1 - Season Warm-up


In this first episode you'll see the day we our first presentation as a team at 4Riders Bike Park, and we explain a little more about the team. We talk about its creation, the history behind it and who is in it.


It was a great day, a chilly morning which is typical of Berga. Then we had the sun for company all day long. The dirt was in perfect condition, we did a lot of laps through the different tracks of the bike park and we ended up eating some good burgers in the chill zone!

We hope you like the video.





Rider: Angel Suarez - Pau Menoyo
Film & Edit: Manel Cabot - Cabot Media
Photography: Antonio Obregon
Thanks to our sponsors: Commencal | Hayes brakes | Ohlins | Burgtec | Tannus Armour | Bluegrass | Crankbrothers | Rotor | Ethen | Muc-Off | Schwalbe | S3 | 4 Riders Bike Park | All Mountain Style | Dakine | Works Components

