Video: Angel Suarez Begins the Hunt For His New Junior Team Mate

It’s amazing to have the opportunity to help super talented kids improve and it’s great to see how many good riders there are around the world. When I was starting out, I always found it very helpful to have someone more experienced by my side that trusted me, boosted my self-confidence and helped me feel more comfortable on the bike. That was one of the most important things at that stage in my career and I hope I can do the same for the kids I meet at the camps. Every kid has a different skillset and I think it will be hard to find the most complete riders, but I am really enjoying the process. — Angel Suarez, YT Mob Pro Rider