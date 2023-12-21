Video : Angel Suarez Gears Up for 2024 in 'Back to the Grind'

Embarking on a revitalizing journey, Angel Suarez returns home after a challenging season marked by injuries. Taking a well-deserved break, Angel recharged during some holidays and now gears up for the upcoming season. Follow his daily routine, featuring intense gym sessions and thrilling bike rides. This video offers a glimpse into Suarez's journey back as he prepares for the next season. Witness the efforts and resilience that define the life of a professional mountain biker beyond the finish line.
Angel is riding with the Sierra Weatherproof Jacket and the Nevada 2 Thermal Pants, perfect for winter rides
Made for riding but perfect for training, Angel is using our tech tees on the trails or at the gym. Wink tech tee featured here.
Designed for riders demanding lightweight, technical, and breathable gear, the Alpinestars 2023 Fall Collection offers a variety of solutions perfect for trail riding in all conditions.
