Video : Angel Suarez Gears Up for 2024 in 'Back to the Grind'

Dec 21, 2023
by Alpinestars HQ  

Embarking on a revitalizing journey, Angel Suarez returns home after a challenging season marked by injuries. Taking a well-deserved break, Angel recharged during some holidays and now gears up for the upcoming season. Follow his daily routine, featuring intense gym sessions and thrilling bike rides. This video offers a glimpse into Suarez's journey back as he prepares for the next season. Witness the efforts and resilience that define the life of a professional mountain biker beyond the finish line.

photo

photo

photo
photo
Angel is riding with the Sierra Weatherproof Jacket and the Nevada 2 Thermal Pants, perfect for winter rides

photo

photo
photo
Made for riding but perfect for training, Angel is using our tech tees on the trails or at the gym. Wink tech tee featured here.

Designed for riders demanding lightweight, technical, and breathable gear, the Alpinestars 2023 Fall Collection offers a variety of solutions perfect for trail riding in all conditions.
Visit www.Alpinestars.com/mtb to explore the Fall 2023 MTB line, or find us on Instagram at @alpinestars_cycling.

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Alpinestars Angel Suarez


Author Info:
AlpinestarsMTB avatar

Member since Aug 21, 2013
12 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
53113 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
46475 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
43270 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
40810 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
39321 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
36693 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
36170 views
First Look: The Unno Ikki is a Stealth Electric Enduro Bike
29043 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.053787
Mobile Version of Website