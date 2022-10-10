Video: Angel Suarez Looks Back at the 2022 Season in 'Inside The Line' Ep.13

Strength, determination and an extreme focus on conditioning are the traits of a professional MTB racer. By definition, Angel Suarez of Commencal / 100% is the poster child.Angel has had an exciting career as an athlete. As a 4x Spanish National Champion, Angel has a lot of fans rooting for him from his native land. Many of his fans in Spain and around the world were hoping to see him at the top of the podium with a 1st WC win this year.The past few years for Angel have been filled with lessons and learning and doses of excellence. In 2020 Angel finished with a 7th place overall in the World Cup and in 2021, he nailed another top 10.This year, Angel sprang into action with a 10th place spot at the season opener and landed a 3rd place finish by the 3rd round at Leogang. From there, the ups and downs of racing took center stage. After a 7th place at round 5 in Vallnord, Angel, like so many others, experienced set back with crashes and injuries. This has to be so hard physically and psychologically. Angel’s marks were DNF and DNS at the last two events at Les Gets and Val di Sole.As we look at Angel’s highlights for the past few years, we can see that Angel has been pushing to reach a level that is only shared by a few in the world and what’s even cooler is to watch these athletes go through it all and see the immense dedication they have. What’s even more impressive is the fact that Angel keeps his spirit, attitude and drive high and constantly in check.It’s been a long journey for Angel, as with many riders returning from injuries. The rehab, getting your head in the game and being able to roll into staging with the winning mindset and the strength and fitness to back it up. This is the constant battle that many riders face, but Angel doesn’t waver.In Episode 13 of Inside the Line, Angel talks about his season and we hear about his take on the challenges he’s faced. He shares with us his excitement and mindset he has looking into next year. It’s impressive to think about how much these riders take on and how gnarly their lives have to be as they compete to be the best in the world.Dedication and determination are constantly in check for these athletes. It’s a life filled with many factors in play: The track, schedule, competitors, mental and physical focus and way more.This intensity is what they feed off of and where the glory comes from. Without the adrenaline, challenge and risk it wouldn't stir emotion nor deliver the true sense of accomplishment. All this drives them to show up and lay it on the line with championship hopes.This path takes heart, sacrifice, courage and at times all of it just to show up, other times to stomp a run and win the gold, but this is the life you choose as a professional downhill racer, and when asked, not one of them would change it for the world.Angel is prepared, he’s overcome obstacles, and levelled up for yet another assault at the title and glory he’s been dreaming of since an 8 year old old boy racing motocross.Shout out for these guys and let’s give cheer to Angel for his talent and nothing but the best for Angel.e*thirteen.