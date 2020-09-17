Video: Ángel Suárez Practices His Race Lines on the Lousã World Cup Track

Sep 17, 2020
by Angel Suarez Alonso  

What a track Louzan Park!! Super good to be training in a track of this quality, steep, fast and rough, after a full year injured I'm super happy to be getting ready to be back racing and feeling strong.

The track was destroyed, I have never seen a track like this super dusty and blown out but still amazing to ride. I'm sure this will delivery some good racing in the World Cup



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Angel Suarez


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
79214 views
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
75818 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
72057 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
51745 views
11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
51019 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
46696 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
39146 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
34689 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks very natural and lots of turns. One of the more technical courses out there
  • 1 0
 boo

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009168
Mobile Version of Website