Video: Angel Suarez's Preparation & Persistence at Home in Vigo

Dec 3, 2020
by The YT Mob  

After 5 years of relentless training and dedication, 2020 saw Angel Suarez prove his ability. Consistent top-10 results were all Angel wanted from this season, and the reward: 7th in the overall. As easy as it sounds it wasn’t! It’s been a long journey of injuries, rehab and a constant battle against ‘keyboard warriors’, but his love for racing what keeps him focussed.

In the fourth YT Mob Homelife we visit Angel at home in Vigo, Spain, to see his home trails and the passion behind his continued drive and determination to succeed.

bigquotesThis year felt amazing, I finally achieved my goal of showing consistency in the top-10. It’s made me want more, and now my focus is to get top 5 in the overall! But I’m super happy with how this year went.Angel Suarez, The YT Mob

Angel Suarez has been part of The Mob since day one and whilst he’s had a streak of bad luck in the form of injuries the passion inside has never been stronger. “My main focus and the only thing I want to do is race.” It’s easy to see how determined he is to succeed, the endless hours of training and ability to stay focussed mentally is a testament to that.

bigquotesOnce you get bad results the people talk about you in a negative way. I completely understand and accept people talking shit about me, but for me it’s made me even more driven to show everybody what I’m capable of.Angel Suarez, The YT Mob

bigquotesCongratulations on a great season Angel! We’re stoked to see all the hard work over the past seasons has paid off.Your YT Family

