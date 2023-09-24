Video: Anneke Beerten's Course Preview for the 2024 Paris Olympics XCO Test Event

Welcome to the Mountain Bike course preview of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This weekend is the official test event at Elancourt, just outside of Paris in France. This event is in preparation of the 2024 Olympic Games and is a great opportunity for all riders to see the course!



I’m excited to be here with the USA Cycling team as skills coach! The first day on course was great, it is much more technical and harder than it appears. It’s a course where you have to ride aggressive and can’t catch a break. The technical futures are build well and challenges the riders without having to take crazy risks.



The main objective of this event is to confirm that the course is operational and complies with expectations in terms of sport, safety, logistics, flows and accessibility. They might make changes to the course after this event!



Let me know what you guys think of the course in the comments below! Thank you for watching.! — Anneke Beerten