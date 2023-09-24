Video: Anneke Beerten's Course Preview for the 2024 Paris Olympics XCO Test Event

Sep 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWelcome to the Mountain Bike course preview of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This weekend is the official test event at Elancourt, just outside of Paris in France. This event is in preparation of the 2024 Olympic Games and is a great opportunity for all riders to see the course!

I’m excited to be here with the USA Cycling team as skills coach! The first day on course was great, it is much more technical and harder than it appears. It’s a course where you have to ride aggressive and can’t catch a break. The technical futures are build well and challenges the riders without having to take crazy risks.

The main objective of this event is to confirm that the course is operational and complies with expectations in terms of sport, safety, logistics, flows and accessibility. They might make changes to the course after this event!

Let me know what you guys think of the course in the comments below! Thank you for watching.! Anneke Beerten


6 Comments
  • 3 0
 So much gravel, I got Wu Tang’s Gravel Pit stuck in my head.
youtu.be/Ujqcr25-WCk?si=kje-Nq4zDGxObJAq&t=52
  • 1 0
 What we get is gravel, while what we need is www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_6IjeprfEs
  • 2 0
 A "mountain bike" race on a souless artificial track built on a 230m artificial hill made of industrial and construction wastes.

Shame is officially an olympic sport.
  • 1 0
 Gravel, not mountain bike. France should be ashamed and modify it's course asap.
  • 2 0
 Funny, that she rides the course with a motorbike.
  • 1 0
 I find ebikes extremely 'meh', but here I think they found a use for it that actually makes sense. If you want to explore the course, get a feel for it, try out different lines, you'll need to do multiple laps. On the other hand you don't want to exhaust yourself too much so short before the race, so the e-assist can help with that. Still hate the sight of it, though.





