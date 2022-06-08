Video: Annihilating Corners & Stomping Big Tricks in 'Freeride with Passion'

Jun 8, 2022
by RambaudMax  


Benoit Gurnel, this name probably doesn't mean much to you. He is one of those shadowy riders, whose name is not familiar but who you see riding regularly.

One of the only people to follow Vinny T on the tracks they've been building together for the last 10 years, known for annihilating corners and already riding some Fest Series.

Benoit is the kind of person who is passionate about cycling in the broadest sense of the word. It took 3 years to imagine and shape this line mostly by himself. To make an original and aesthetic line, something that makes you want to ride and that has flow.

Far from the race to the difficulty or to the send in order to make an instagram trend that will end up making a lot of view by spamming it, close to the values by which we marked these athletes with who we grew up as models.

As a film maker I have never been as close to the values of an athlete as Benoit. Doing things right on our own scale so we can be proud of what we do rather than being proud of the views it will bring.


Rider : Beni G

Real : Cell Co
Filming & editing : Maxime Rambaud
Additional filming : Benjamin Chavanne

