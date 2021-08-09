Pinkbike.com
Video: Another Wild Crash & Save Compilation from the Italian DH Series
Aug 9, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
PRB Content Creator is back from the third round of the Coppa Italia in Sestriere with
yet another
piece of evidence
that Italian racers
definitely don't lack commitment
.
Score
Time
6
0
2pi
(58 mins ago)
Instant version of Friday Fails, Saturday Sends and Sunday Saves. Just add water.
Some pretty brave attempts flavored with an arse crack
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(32 mins ago)
Came here to say the same thing. The guy running in the opposite direction to his bike was hilarious.
[Reply]
6
0
mo-T
(1 hours ago)
The guy losing the helmet mid crash ... not good.
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(34 mins ago)
Maybe he'll do the strap up for his next run.
[Reply]
3
0
Nickybgoesdownhill
(48 mins ago)
Honestly. These vids are nuts! The riders are either seriously talented or complete loose frickin units who look like they drunk a bottle of grapa and sent it for a bet!
[Reply]
2
0
pk71
(1 hours ago)
Today you will learn a new word in Italian:
Che culo!
You had a great luck!
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(33 mins ago)
Someone ought to-a translate-a da cathro into italiano. Why you not-a soak-a-da lip with the leg.
[Reply]
1
0
karl-huckingbikes
(22 mins ago)
Training ramps are all we learnt from crashes in the olympics if we all had training ramps we wouldnt crash lol
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(5 mins ago)
This is why there are few top WC Italian riders they weapon too hard in the amateur races
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(16 mins ago)
O la va o la spacca... checkers or wreckers.
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(14 mins ago)
"Jolly passages" oooh Mr Humphries.
[Reply]
1
0
v7fmp
(1 hours ago)
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez!!
[Reply]
1
0
DANV
(1 hours ago)
Nice
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(1 hours ago)
Sweet jesus
[Reply]
