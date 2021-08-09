Video: Another Wild Crash & Save Compilation from the Italian DH Series

Aug 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

PRB Content Creator is back from the third round of the Coppa Italia in Sestriere with yet another piece of evidence that Italian racers definitely don't lack commitment.

14 Comments

  • 6 0
 Instant version of Friday Fails, Saturday Sends and Sunday Saves. Just add water.
Some pretty brave attempts flavored with an arse crack Smile
  • 3 0
 Came here to say the same thing. The guy running in the opposite direction to his bike was hilarious.
  • 6 0
 The guy losing the helmet mid crash ... not good.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he'll do the strap up for his next run.
  • 3 0
 Honestly. These vids are nuts! The riders are either seriously talented or complete loose frickin units who look like they drunk a bottle of grapa and sent it for a bet!
  • 2 0
 Today you will learn a new word in Italian:
Che culo!
You had a great luck!
  • 1 0
 Someone ought to-a translate-a da cathro into italiano. Why you not-a soak-a-da lip with the leg.
  • 1 0
 Training ramps are all we learnt from crashes in the olympics if we all had training ramps we wouldnt crash lol
  • 1 0
 This is why there are few top WC Italian riders they weapon too hard in the amateur races
  • 1 0
 O la va o la spacca... checkers or wreckers.
  • 1 0
 "Jolly passages" oooh Mr Humphries.
  • 1 0
 Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez!!
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Sweet jesus

