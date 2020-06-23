Video: Ant Hale Rips Skelmersdale Turns in 'Skem'ed'

I only met Ant about a year ago up the local with tons of mad Scousers having a great time riding bikes and getting filmed by Tommy C. Ant is a really genuine nice lad that absolutely lives for riding anything with 2 wheels.



His passion for riding is so infectious whether it’s on the DH bike, enduro bike, mini bike whatever, he just has so much fun and you can see it in his riding. Apart from being keen to ride he totally has the skills in my opinion to get to the very top of the sport and his drive and determination will help. He also hates losing which is another trait you need to be a champion. — Nigel Page