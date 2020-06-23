Video: Ant Hale Rips Skelmersdale Turns in 'Skem'ed'

Skelmersdale; for a region with few “official hills”, let alone any mountains, there is a quality crop of riders coming out the Merseyside/ Lancashire region. With Tommy C peddling the tales of the locals to the silver screen, local legend CRC-Nukeproof team manager Nigel Page inspiring the next generation of riders and the recent addition of not one but two bike parks, the Skem locals have every right to be stoked right now. Nigel has always been keen to give opportunities to riders that haven’t had the break that potentially their talent deserved, step up Antony Hale.
Ant came to mountain bikes a little later than many aspiring racers (starting racing at 22, he’s now 25) but he’s been on 2 wheels since a baby, with a youthful career as a promising motocross racer giving him a stacked skill set to fall back on. However, a depleted bank balance and injuries shattered his dreams of a career as an MX racer. The switch to pedal bikes was a logical move, a little more “economical”, easier to wield a spanner at and the added bonus that they fit into that back of the car. Ant’s a competitive lad (wildly competitive) so it was all about racing from the start and the past 3 years have seen him rise to the top of the timesheets in downhill and enduro.
A chance meeting up the local trails with Nigel Page led to him demonstrating his speed, moto style and motivation (plus his insane love for the back wheel!).
As Nigel put's it:
|I only met Ant about a year ago up the local with tons of mad Scousers having a great time riding bikes and getting filmed by Tommy C. Ant is a really genuine nice lad that absolutely lives for riding anything with 2 wheels.
His passion for riding is so infectious whether it’s on the DH bike, enduro bike, mini bike whatever, he just has so much fun and you can see it in his riding. Apart from being keen to ride he totally has the skills in my opinion to get to the very top of the sport and his drive and determination will help. He also hates losing which is another trait you need to be a champion.—Nigel Page
Nigel really related to Ant's situation and character and was keen to set him up with an opportunity to help realise his talent. In late 2019 we agreed to support his rise to the Expert category in the UK National Downhill with a bike, components and ridewear. More than product, Nigel has been key to supporting him with his time and taking him riding with our athletes to get him up to speed. With an MTB legend in his corner like Nigel, it's going to be exciting to see what is possible.
Unfortunately, like for everyone the season of racing was put on pause for obvious reason. Just before lockdown in the UK, Ant acquired a loaner Mega 290c and a Reactor 275c off Nigel and started digging with the Scouse king of the camera Tommy C to film.
Now with green shoots starting to show in the health situation, Ant met up back up with Tommy to welcome himself to the team, Skem’ Style.
Enjoy! Nukeproof.com
Follow more of Ant here @Ant_Hale_MTB
I'm from chorley so I can't say too much and my mum is technically a pie eater. Can't beat a Wigan kebab.
