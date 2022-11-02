Video: Anthony Messere's Return to Competition at Crankworx Whistler 2022

Anthony Messere's Speed to the Steeze
Words: Polygon Bikes | Video: Graeme Meiklejohn | Photos: Toby Cowley and Nick Waygood
Anthony Messere was only 15yrs old, and still in school, when he took third place at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx, Whistler in 2011. That incredible result from Messere made him the youngest rider to hit the podium at Crankworx ever! A year later, he went on to rank 7th in the FMB World Tour.
After focusing so heavily on competition for the past ten years, the Canadian had a forced break during Covid, which allowed him to revisit his creativity on the bike. Now 26yrs old, Anthony is making a comeback in the Speed & Style discipline.
First stop was Crankworx Whistler in August 2022. Frothing to be back in action with the dudes, Messere was on fire.
|Coming from Slopestyle to Speed & Style is a little different. The strategy involves thinking about what another rider might do, what certain tricks are worth, and the aspect of being lightning fast.—Anthony Messere
A tough draw meant Anthony was up against Frenchman Tomas Lemoine. The pair laid down some mind-blowing tricks, but it was Lemoine who edged his way forward to ultimately claim overall Gold in Whistler.
Whistler set the stage for the coming together of the world’s best slope athletes. Next stop… Crankworx Cairns. Check out Part 2 to watch Messere adding more speed to his steez down under.
