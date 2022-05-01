Video: Anticipation of Spring in Vermont in 'Further On'

Most mountain bikers share a common appreciation for spring, but only a few experience the long and harsh winter of Vermont. The time spent waiting for the days to grow long and the snow to melt means Alex and Ella cherish this time of year more than most. A feeling captured so beautifully in this film."The forced time off in the winter renews my love of riding every year. I’m not sure there’s anything better than a fresh trail in the spring, it’s like a powder day that somehow gets better with each run. We harnessed that stoke and pushed ourselves when making this film. Each day was; 5am alarm for morning light, dig, nap, eat, dig, set cables, shoot, beer, late dinner, repeat. Building, riding and filming this was a passion project for all involved, it was both wildly exhausting and rewarding." -Alex"For me, it’s hard to resist a fern covered forest, especially with the thoughts of a narrow, loamy singletrack running through it. So when I found this zone buried deep in the woods of southern Vermont, I knew we had something special. When dirt started to fly off tires and the sun hit that golden hour mark in the sky, we knew we had something special going." -Henry (Backroad Creative)Riders: Alex and Ella McandrewVideo: Henry MilesPhotos: Brooks Curran