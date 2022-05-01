Video: Anticipation of Spring in Vermont in 'Further On'

May 1, 2022
by Transition Bikes  

Most mountain bikers share a common appreciation for spring, but only a few experience the long and harsh winter of Vermont. The time spent waiting for the days to grow long and the snow to melt means Alex and Ella cherish this time of year more than most. A feeling captured so beautifully in this film.



"The forced time off in the winter renews my love of riding every year. I’m not sure there’s anything better than a fresh trail in the spring, it’s like a powder day that somehow gets better with each run. We harnessed that stoke and pushed ourselves when making this film. Each day was; 5am alarm for morning light, dig, nap, eat, dig, set cables, shoot, beer, late dinner, repeat. Building, riding and filming this was a passion project for all involved, it was both wildly exhausting and rewarding." -Alex



"For me, it’s hard to resist a fern covered forest, especially with the thoughts of a narrow, loamy singletrack running through it. So when I found this zone buried deep in the woods of southern Vermont, I knew we had something special. When dirt started to fly off tires and the sun hit that golden hour mark in the sky, we knew we had something special going." -Henry (Backroad Creative)




Riders: Alex and Ella Mcandrew
Video: Henry Miles
Photos: Brooks Curran

Posted In:
Videos Transition


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
56808 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
49401 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
48437 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
45789 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
45288 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
43541 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
36370 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
34848 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 For Vermont, that bike is a freeride bike... which would be super cool. I wish that transition did a 135-145mm version of that bike so it was a bit more balanced up and down. It sure does rip the downhills though. Nice trails! You guys captured that Vermont light really well in those photos.
  • 1 0
 Man that's a treasure of loam for New England! Defiantly different from what i know of the rock n root riddled land.
  • 1 0
 SO SICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008713
Mobile Version of Website