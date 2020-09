Shot by Markus Fisher

I know, I know, probably not many of you guys care about the fact that it's my unnatural cashroll rotation... But it was my challenge of the day at Audi Nines big air session and I am so stoked I landed it!Here is my Audi Nines riding day's story, go straight to 6:00 if you just want to see the opo cashy.Have a good day!Antoine