Video: Antoine Buffart, Luca Cometti, Tim Bringer & More in the 'Loose Mixtape 7'

Jul 3, 2021
by loose riders  

Things are finally turning back to normal, stoked to see our team getting loads of riding in again. Here's another mix of loose behaviour from all over the globe.

Featuring new team rider Dawid Czekaj, Antoine Buffart, Damon Iwanaga, Jakob Hartman, Luca Cometti, Mark Partain, Jelle Harnisfeger, Julian Clauss, Kévin Meyer, Loose Riders Limburg, Vince Moonen, Tim Bringer and the young guns Anthony Lombardi, Rory Meek and Edgar Briole.

Follow us on social media for more daily Loose Riding:
Facebook
Instagram
Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.
Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about: www.loose-riders.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Antoine Buffart Luca Cometti


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
88413 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
74373 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
73347 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63610 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
61984 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
58349 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
54928 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
47374 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008372
Mobile Version of Website