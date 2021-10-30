Video: Antoine Buffart Shows Off His Impressive Bike Handling Skills in 'Here I Ride'

In collaboration with SR Suntour, I started this video project at the end of winter around my hometown Châtel and Châtel Bikepark. It took several weeks to build and create a very intense dirt jump spot and all of the features that went into this project. A special and big thanks to Nicolas Rouze for making sure everything was in incredible shape.Starting in July we were thwarted by some unpredictable weather but our cameraman, Arthur Chambre, made quite a few round trips to Châtel to shoot the video. Hoshi Yoshida, SR Suntour photographer also was present to take a bunch of amazing photos and to oversee the project.After a lot of time and energy and plenty of crashes we are happy to present: Here I Ride. We hope you enjoy it.This is the first part where I ride my SR Suntour equipped Scott Ransom and focuses on trials, enduro and dirt jump riding. Stay tuned for Part 2 filmed entirely at Châtel Bikepark.Location: Chatel, FranceRider: Antoine BuffartVideo by: Arthur ChambrePhotos by: Hoshi Yoshida