Video: Antoine Buffart Shows Off His Impressive Bike Handling Skills in 'Here I Ride'

Oct 30, 2021
by SR Suntour  
Antoine Buffart – Here I Ride

by SRSuntour
In collaboration with SR Suntour, I started this video project at the end of winter around my hometown Châtel and Châtel Bikepark. It took several weeks to build and create a very intense dirt jump spot and all of the features that went into this project. A special and big thanks to Nicolas Rouze for making sure everything was in incredible shape.

Starting in July we were thwarted by some unpredictable weather but our cameraman, Arthur Chambre, made quite a few round trips to Châtel to shoot the video. Hoshi Yoshida, SR Suntour photographer also was present to take a bunch of amazing photos and to oversee the project.

Front wheel shouldering Photo by Hoshi Yoshida


Arthur getting the shot Photo by Arthur Chambre


After a lot of time and energy and plenty of crashes we are happy to present: Here I Ride. We hope you enjoy it.

Photo by Hoshi Yoshida

Antoine Buffart and Arthur Chambre Focused Photo by Hoshi Yoshida


This is the first part where I ride my SR Suntour equipped Scott Ransom and focuses on trials, enduro and dirt jump riding. Stay tuned for Part 2 filmed entirely at Châtel Bikepark.

Classic Table-topping Photo by Hoshi Yoshida

Antoine seems relaxed before giving this crazy step-up a try Photo by Arthur Chambre

Location: Chatel, France
Rider: Antoine Buffart
Video by: Arthur Chambre
Photos by: Hoshi Yoshida

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos SR Suntour Antoine Buffart


