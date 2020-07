TCC Racing Team

Shot and edit : Gaetan Clary

Matteo Iniguez (aged 19) & Antoine Pierron (20) formed theearlier this year.As for all teams entered into the World Cup series in 2020, it's been complicated.Thankfully, it didn't stop them from showing off their talents behind the bars of the new Clash in Vallnord Bike Park recently!We can't wait for race season to finally start...