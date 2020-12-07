Pinkbike.com
Video: Antoine Vidal & Alex Rudeau Ride Steep and Snowy Trails in Andorra
Dec 7, 2020
Ed Spratt
Antoine Vidal & Alex Rudeau take on the steeps of Andorra for some winter training.
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Antoine Vidal
