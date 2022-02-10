close
Video: Antoni Villoni Makes a Stylish Jailbreak

Feb 10, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


After his Paris Catacombs edit, Antoni Villoni is back above ground, this time in a completely different setting. Will he be able to get out of The Jail?

Rider: Antoni Villoni
Film & Edit: Antoni Villoni
Photos: Mathieu Pelletier




"Since I did my project in the Paris Catacombs, I think I'm more and more drawn to ‘forbidden' places. I kept listening to my friends and family say to me, ‘One day you’ll end up in prison!' I was onto something... That was it, it was time for this next crazy project! At the time, we talked about making a special jersey for the occasion, just a limited edition series for the collectors… On your marks!"

- Antoni Villoni

Find out more about the jersey here.














