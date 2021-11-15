Video: Antoni Villoni's POV as he Shreds Exposed Ridge Lines in France

Nov 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAntoni Villoni dropping in on another stellar line in the South of France. GoPro


Posted In:
Videos GoPro


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
165576 views
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
49453 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
48290 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
47189 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
47096 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
44236 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
38299 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
36105 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Antonio Vivaldi's POV seemed a strange title to be on PB. Then I reread it hah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006575
Mobile Version of Website