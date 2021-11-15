TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Antoni Villoni's POV as he Shreds Exposed Ridge Lines in France
Nov 15, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Antoni Villoni dropping in on another stellar line in the South of France.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Videos
GoPro
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
165576 views
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
49453 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
48290 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
47189 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
47096 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
44236 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
38299 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
36105 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
vid1998
(18 mins ago)
Antonio Vivaldi's POV seemed a strange title to be on PB. Then I reread it hah
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006575
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment