Video: ANVL Components Announces New Tilt Pedal

Go full tilt with the completely redesigned ANVL Tilt pedal. Featuring our Arched Radius Concavity (ARC) design and oversized 105mm length and width, creates a perfect footbed that grips like no other pedal. The bulletproof internals feature two oversized bearings and inboard DU bushing to keep things rolling smoothly. The Tilt is 100% CNC'd that gives it a crisp clean look that is extremely durable and doesn't care if you rock shoes or sticky rubber.Details:
▪ FOOTPRINT - 105mm x 105mm PLATFORM
▪ SPINDLE MATERIAL - CHROMOLY STEEL AXLE
▪ BODY MATERIAL - FULL CNC 6061 ALLOY
▪ 2 OVERSIZE OUTBOARD CARTRIDGE BEARINGS, 1 INBOARD DU BUSHING
▪ 17mm MAXIMUM THICKNESS
▪ CONCAVE 2mm PER SIDE AT AXLE CENTER
▪ TUNEABLE PINS – 10 PER SIDE (9mm STANDARD SET SCREW STYLE PINS) (OFFSET 2mm FROM INBOARD TO OUTBOARD)
▪ LASER ETCHED LOGOS
▪ COLOR OPTIONS: BLACK, TR GREY, TR BLUE, FOX ORANGE
▪ $99.99 USD
ANVL Tilt full color range.
Matching 4 piece trim kit.
