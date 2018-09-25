Video: ANVL Components Announces New Tilt Pedal

PRESS RELEASES

PRESS RELEASE: ANVL Components


Go full tilt with the completely redesigned ANVL Tilt pedal. Featuring our Arched Radius Concavity (ARC) design and oversized 105mm length and width, creates a perfect footbed that grips like no other pedal. The bulletproof internals feature two oversized bearings and inboard DU bushing to keep things rolling smoothly. The Tilt is 100% CNC'd that gives it a crisp clean look that is extremely durable and doesn't care if you rock shoes or sticky rubber.

Details:

▪ FOOTPRINT - 105mm x 105mm PLATFORM
▪ SPINDLE MATERIAL - CHROMOLY STEEL AXLE
▪ BODY MATERIAL - FULL CNC 6061 ALLOY
▪ 2 OVERSIZE OUTBOARD CARTRIDGE BEARINGS, 1 INBOARD DU BUSHING
▪ 17mm MAXIMUM THICKNESS
▪ CONCAVE 2mm PER SIDE AT AXLE CENTER
▪ TUNEABLE PINS – 10 PER SIDE (9mm STANDARD SET SCREW STYLE PINS) (OFFSET 2mm FROM INBOARD TO OUTBOARD)
▪ LASER ETCHED LOGOS
▪ COLOR OPTIONS: BLACK, TR GREY, TR BLUE, FOX ORANGE
▪ $99.99 USD

ANVL Tilt full color range.

From a sketch.

To a 3D model.

To a finished product.

360 degree concavity.

Matching 4 piece trim kit.



  • + 1
 I came here to make fun of a flat pedal launch, but was pleasantly surprised by a dose of fun Transition vibe. Next full sus bike, I wanna smuggler pretty bad.
  • + 1
 Anyone else expect an episode of Airwolf to start after hearing that music!?
No?
I’m so old.
  • + 2
 Tilt. looks like a good alternative to TMAC overpriced pedal.
  • + 2
 Dad shoes FTW!

