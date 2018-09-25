Video: ANVL Components Announces New Tilt Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: ANVL Components

Details:

ANVL Tilt full color range.

From a sketch.

To a 3D model.

To a finished product.

360 degree concavity.

Matching 4 piece trim kit.

Go full tilt with the completely redesigned ANVL Tilt pedal. Featuring our Arched Radius Concavity (ARC) design and oversized 105mm length and width, creates a perfect footbed that grips like no other pedal. The bulletproof internals feature two oversized bearings and inboard DU bushing to keep things rolling smoothly. The Tilt is 100% CNC'd that gives it a crisp clean look that is extremely durable and doesn't care if you rock shoes or sticky rubber.▪ FOOTPRINT - 105mm x 105mm PLATFORM▪ SPINDLE MATERIAL - CHROMOLY STEEL AXLE▪ BODY MATERIAL - FULL CNC 6061 ALLOY▪ 2 OVERSIZE OUTBOARD CARTRIDGE BEARINGS, 1 INBOARD DU BUSHING▪ 17mm MAXIMUM THICKNESS▪ CONCAVE 2mm PER SIDE AT AXLE CENTER▪ TUNEABLE PINS – 10 PER SIDE (9mm STANDARD SET SCREW STYLE PINS) (OFFSET 2mm FROM INBOARD TO OUTBOARD)▪ LASER ETCHED LOGOS▪ COLOR OPTIONS: BLACK, TR GREY, TR BLUE, FOX ORANGE▪ $99.99 USD