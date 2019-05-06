VIDEOS

Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?

May 6, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


Mullet bikes. 97.5ers. Frankenwheelers. Whatever you want to call them, bikes with mixed wheel sizes have made their mark in the racing world this season. Martin Maes took home the win at the first two stops of the Enduro World series aboard a modified GT Force, and Loic Bruni rode his way to victory at the first round of the DH World Cup on a prototype Specialized.

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen mountain bikes with two different wheel sizes. Specialized's Big Hit from the early 2000s is a memorable one, with a 26” / 24” wheel combo. Travel even further back in time and you'll find the 1987 Cannondale SM800, which was available with a 24” rear wheel that was claimed to deliver “superb traction.” Don't forget Trek's 69er, a 29” / 26” singlespeed with a dual crown Maverick fork. More recently, Liteville and Foes have both produced mixed wheel bikes. Needless to say, it's not a new idea, but the fact that they're winning races this year makes it a good time to revisit the concept.


The 1987 Cannondale SM800 was available with a 24" rear wheel.
Martin Maes' 29/27.5" GT Force.


Is there a reason we're seeing so much experimentation all of a sudden? The recent UCI rule change is one possible answer – riders no longer need to have matching wheel sizes in competition. That means shorter riders who can't quite fit on a 29" downhill bike can run a 27.5" wheel in the back, thereby preventing uncomfortable tire-to-pants contact, while still getting the rollover advantage of the bigger front wheel. What about Martin Maes? He may genuinely prefer the ride of a bike with two different sized wheels, or it could be that GT doesn't currently have a long travel 29er in their lineup, and creating a mullet bike was the next best solution until they come out with one.


The mixed-up Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition.


In any case, we decided to head out and put the concept to the test against the clock. A Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition served as the test platform. In its stock 29” configuration it has a relatively high bottom bracket height and a not-so-slack head angle, which made it a prime candidate for a smaller rear wheel. That change dropped the BB height by 12mm, and slackened the head angle by approximately 1.5-degrees.

It's worth mentioning that not all wheel swaps will be this easy – if you're starting with a 29er it's possible that running a 27.5” rear wheel will lower the bottom bracket height too much, and you'll be smacking pedals on even the tiniest pebble. The inverse is true when it comes to 27.5” bikes – the bottom bracket and front end height will get higher when a bigger wheel and fork are installed, which isn't always a good thing.

Once the test bike was ready it was time to knock out some laps. A section of trail was chosen that had a good mix of terrain – tighter turns, short, steep chutes, along with some flatter, more rolling bits. Each lap was timed with a Freelap system and recorded on a GoPro for backup. I started on the Instinct BC in its 29” form, and put down two timed laps. Next, I switched out the rear wheel and did two more laps on the mixed wheeler. To finish things off, I did one more lap on the 29er, then a final lap with the 27.5” rear wheel in place.



LAP TIMES
Lap 1: 1:41.12 (29)
Lap 2: 1:42.01 (29)
Lap 3: 1:41.06 (Mix)
Lap 4: 1:37.92 (Mix)
Lap 5: 1:37.55 (29)
Lap 6: 1:37.50 (Mix)


If you've watched the video, you'll know the result... There wasn't a definitive answer. All of my lap times were extremely close, and my two fastest laps were only separated by .05 seconds – it takes longer to blink than it does to make up that difference. To me, that reinforces the fact that it's possible to win with either wheel configuration. I do think that running a 29” wheel up front is superior to a bike sporting two 27.5” wheels, at least when it comes to racing.

The times may not have revealed much, but it was interesting to go back and forth between the two setups. The difference in handling is noticeable, but it didn't take long at all to get used to whatever setup I was on. It felt like I could maintain speed better in the flats and while pumping through sections of trail on the 29er, while the mixed setup felt better in the steeper sections of trail. It was also easier to place the smaller rear wheel where I wanted, whether that was in a tight turn or wiggling through a jumble of roots on a climb. Of course, the slacker head angle and lower BB undoubtedly played a role here too.

Is the 29” / 27.5” combo the future, or is it just another trend, a blip on the mountain bike radar that's going to fade away like Plus tires? It's hard to say, but I do think the concept has merit, especially for shorter riders, or riders in search of different handling characteristics. 27.5” wheels aren't dead, but their days of getting to enjoy the view from the front could be numbered.




MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


67 Comments

  • + 17
 at the begining of the video you mention the option for teams that do not have a dedicated 29 bike to use a 29 front wheel but you only tested the 27.5 as a rear wheel on the 29er? should this not have also been repeated with the swap in of a front wheel (and fork) on the altitude frame? Basically interesting to know if mixed wheel is a benefit over a 27.5 bike?
  • + 3
 Same question here
  • + 5
 We put the 29 vs mixed head-to-head in this experiment because that’s what we’re seeing more of in the racing world. There aren’t too many racers switching to smaller wheels.

There’s certainly room for more testing / experimentation, but I’ve found that my times with 29” wheels tend to be faster than with 27.5” wheels.
  • + 18
 @mikekazimer: I think the question is: Why did you not put a 29er front wheel and fork on a 27.5" bike.
In a sense, why did you make a 29er worse and not a 27.5" bike better?
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: SCIENCE!
  • + 3
 @pyromaniac, well, it’s a lot easier to swap a rear wheel between laps than a fork. This made it possible to get the timed runs done more efficiently. The geometry of the mixed wheel bike is still similar to what you’d get by putting a big wheel on a 27.5” bike. Every scenario is going to be different regarding geometry - in this case we went with what was the simplest way to compare the effect of a wheel size change.
  • + 1
 Next test comparisons should be 27.5 vs mixed bikes. I'm still not buying the big wheels offering any benefit up front.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: I know, but still it's not reeaallly the test you suggest it to be at the beginning...if we're pedantic.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: For these tests I really think that any kind of statistically significant results (first of all nearly impossible to get anyway) would be better suited to a much longer lap time. When one or two seconds make a big difference, that's not saying much about the bike when other really small (non-bike) factors can have such a large impact. It makes it harder still when the actual bike change is so slight—we're talking about tiny geometry, weight, and other physical alterations. A longer lap, maybe nearer to 4 or 5 minutes and more total laps would help smooth out some of those other "daily" confounding factors and allow you to be more convincing. More data more data more data.
  • + 1
 @A-HIGHLY-EDUCATED-PROFESSIONAL, possibly, although it’s also a lot harder to put down consistent lap times on a 5 minute track. But yes, it’s definitely an experiment that would benefit from more data.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: You should be keeping the same Axle-to-crown as the 27.5 spec. You will also need to increase the fork offset on the 29 fork.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: It sounds like you enjoyed riding the bike better with the small rear wheel and times were no different, yet you seem to prefer running 29 f&r. Maybe I speculate too much. I love this concept, because I had little interest in 29 before people started reviewing this option, now it seems like you get some of the benefits without all of the negatives.
  • + 1
 The one thing missing (maybe I overlooked it in the data set) was your height @mikekazimer & most importantly, your inseam.

I'm 5'10" but I've got short legs & a long torso & 29" rear wheel will eat me alive.
  • + 15
 Conclusion... drink the cool aid if you want to.
  • + 1
 I have 26" ; 24" and I would do without it given the choice.
  • + 11
 It's just a preference. What works best for the riders height, size, riding style, etc will lead to the fastest times. I think geometry is more important than wheel size honestly.
  • + 5
 That's what was really on test here, more than the wheel sizes. Repeating the test with geometry held constant would be more interesting. A bike with adjustable BB height and an Angleset would help. An imperfect test, but I appreciate Pinkbike's effort to start the conversation.
  • + 1
 @R-M-R: Agreed, in all of these geometry and wheel size discussions I consider everything to be a piece in the overall puzzle. If we were talking about drag racing, minor changes that impact things consistently over and over for timed runs in perfect conditions, that's one thing. But mountain biking has lots of variables that end up meaning more than wheel size in many cases. A tire choice, a good or bad line choice, etc. could impact you just as much as wheel size on a given day. The rider needs to determine what he/she is most comfortable on and can produce the best, consistent results on. I have both 29" and 27.5" bikes and love them both for their intended purposes.
  • + 7
 Surprised people aren’t mentioning that Motocross bikes have a larger front wheel.

www.motosport.com/blog/dirt-bike-tires-wheels-explained-sizes-pressure-treads-tools
  • - 1
 The only things similar about dirt bikes and MTBs are that they both have 2 wheels, handlebars, and a seat. The engine makes geometry a little less important compared to MTBs. There is a semblance of geometry wars in the dirt bike world, but nowhere even remotely close to what the MTB world has.
  • + 5
 Oh do they? This is the first I've heard of it!
  • + 2
 Or I don't know, chris porter and G16 and G1....this stuff has been proven long before Mike thought it was kinky enough to write about....
  • + 1
 The rear tires on dirt bikes are also typically twice as wide or more. Does that mean running a 2.5 on the front and a fat bike tire on the rear is a good idea too?
  • + 1
 @Almazing: How does engine make geometry not important? Check out motogp bikes. They adjust and tune geometry for different tracks. The change fork offset, swing arm pivot position, handle bar height and many other parameters
  • + 1
 @Almazing: It was raging back in the day, but to your point, as of late say after 2000ish, moto geometry has pretty much halted and has now focused more on suspension tune.

It is interesting though, MTB's have started getting very close to moto's Geo, both have 64 deg HTA's, low offset forks and stems are getting shorter.
  • + 1
 @Almazing: if that's true, then why does modern mountain bike geometry much more closely resemble dirt bikes than older mountain bikes? And why does someone like Aaron Gwin coming from a motocross background completely shred the competition when he hadn't ridden a downhill bike until his 20s?

Mountain bike development is just behind. There is more resemblance than you think. You even use similar techniques.
  • + 8
 I just came here for the comments section. Don't fail me guys, bring the heat.
  • + 2
 Pick two wheel sizes and be a dick about them.
  • + 4
 Could there be an advantage with sprinting in the beginning of a race, or any pedaling section? Your test was all about rolling.
  • + 2
 All this really tells me is that you got faster the more you practiced the lap. May have had nothing to do with wheel size, and more that you learned what lines to take and got faster as you became more comfortable with the trail.
  • + 2
 A somewhat objective, quantifiable test @ Pink Bike, what is the world coming to? Thank you! Too bad more of the reviews and testing of bikes and equipment here isn't scrutinized in this fashion. Like maybe, occasionally, just for the shear novelty of it, instead of verbatim regurgitating a bike brands latest and greatest version as improved, test it against the previous generation against the watch.
  • + 2
 Totally agree regarding geo. Being important. Putting a 27 on the back of an old but loved 29er hardtail with conservative geo has livened it up and made it loads of fun. I was thinking about anglesets and all-sorts to brings it up to date but the mullet has been a total blast.
That doesn't I'm saying a contemporary Enduro / DH bike that has sweet geo needs it though.


The cool thing about this in my opinion is that it's not industry marketing specific telling or forcing us to buy. If you have a spare 27 stick in on and try it out. Even if you dont it isn't that expensive to buy a cheap 27 to try it out for a few months.
  • + 2
 think warm thoughts my antarctic brother
  • + 2
 It seems some have missed the point that it allows smaller riders to run 29inch front and get the benefits of it without getting their balls/butt crushed every times it gets steep.
  • + 1
 I think for the top pros were every small difference can help get results but for the average Joe it will not make much of a difference. How ever if it feels good ride it. Don't fancy carrying two different size tubes tho????
  • + 1
 A 27.5” tube will fit a 29er without any issues, but this setup does mean that you can’t swap a front tire to the rear when that one wears out.
  • + 1
 What has me intrigued here is that there may not be a time penalty for the setup that may be more fun. I’d love to try the 27 rear just to see if I like it more for cornering and more playful feel on jumps. I would think with the less mass and size, there would be less centrifugal force to fight to get the bike to lean or get a bit sideways in the air. For a rider like Bruni, I think he can get lower on the turns without the butt hitting the tire v 29er rear, which aids in his cornering style, so maybe even faster. Few of us can rail corners like him, so it may not be faster for all of us, but having no time penalty for the setup may just prove to be more fun.
  • + 1
 Using 26inch wheels and im sure wheelsize is not what makes me so slow. The wheelsize thing is biggest overhyped bullshit in bike history. Especialy in DH racing. Was watching Hill Peat and Blinkykid "oldage" downhill racing, and i dont think, they were slow, and dont think, they think they are slow. Tbh it was best years of downhill racing for me, most enjoyable. They were on same wheels, and they fight man against man, not wheels against wheels. Sadly, as F1, DH racing will became boring and overtech one day
  • + 3
 Going from 27.5 to 29 on the same DH trails the 29 tire will buzz my heinie quite easily so I can understand going 27 in the back.
  • + 0
 I bought a 26'' frame to suit having a wheel cover on my rear(see my profile), then got a 27.5 fork so I can have a special front wheel - which only comes in that size - to match(pictures will eventually be posted - project bike isn't finished), so I do support this......Especially since it saves weight(project bike will be 30lbs with 160mm travel)... Personally, I won't ever go past 27.5/26'' - I understand the benefit of the taller wheel, but I'm not a racer therefore don't have to blast downhill & over rough areas constantly - I will only go Plus to both add roll over ability & traction(where WTB's Ranger tyres are the lightest I've found so far - lol)... How about testing my theory? Why not try a 27.5/26'' Plus set up, & compare that to a 29er? PS: Seems my ideas have good potential to be of benefit... =]
  • + 3
 As far as what to call it, well Foes has been doing for a while now as the Mixer.
  • + 3
 ive been running mullet for a few years and love it. each person is gonna be different tho. ride what makes you happy
  • + 1
 In the early 2000’s I was running a 26” front, 24” rear on a Pipeline with a Manitou Sherman Slider form. Now that was a mullet bike. What’s old is new again. Get off my lawn!
  • + 2
 So cool to see such a factual test! Wonder if using flip chips / offsetbushings to mitigate geometry changes between 27.5 and 29 can change the outcome or not.
  • + 3
 Dude, Plus size tires are revelations for me on a HT.
  • + 1
 I’m really digging the new mullet and superboost bikes. finally something I 100% don’t give a f*ck about, think it’s complete bull shit, and can save my money.
  • + 2
 I think it would work better if you tried to preserve close to original geometry by overshocking or offset bushings
  • + 1
 For steep places it’s a great idea. Ya have to be pretty cold not to buzz your balls on a 29er on Squamish slabs.
  • + 1
 Most people would benefit more from practicing than worrying about their wheel size
  • + 2
 29+ on the front and 24 on the rear...
  • + 1
 A cool way to make your current bike obsolete and sell a ton of new frames built to the new "mullet standard".
  • + 1
 Um... it’s so obvious. The Penny-farthing bike!

19th Century for the win!
  • + 2
 Mullet bikes? lol
  • - 2
 Yes of course they are remember when you had a 26 with a skinny rear and fat front tyre same thing just suprised it took this long to find it out still you know 26 aint dead it was a learning curb lol
  • + 1
 so the more you practice a track, the faster you go. surprising.
  • + 1
 Definately needs to be called the 650b + 29er = 69er
  • + 1
 he likes to ex-spearmint that's for sure.
  • + 1
 Think the front brake hose is long enough? Cut that thing down!
  • + 1
 Brent Foes has been out in front with this for about five years now.
  • + 1
 No, size is much much much more important than geometry.
  • + 1
 nice "pick n pull" bike
  • + 0
 Reverse Mullet
  • + 1
 @dtsabas -- you are correct sir...I've never heard of a mullet long in the front and short in the back. Not sure what that's called
  • + 3
 @enger: business = 29er, party = 27.5er.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: I take it people have somehow never heard of that description. It is definitely the mullet of bikes.
  • + 0
 It’s a blip for sure.
  • - 1
 I don't know, but it looks seriously fugly.

Post a Comment



