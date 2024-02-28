Video: Are High Pivots Only for Downhill Riding? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 16

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Dario DiGiulio joins Christina and Henry as they catch you up on Red Bull Hardline before jumping straight into 2 Min of Tech where Dario shares his latest First Ride experience on the NEW Norco Optic. We've got a new segment this week called Best of the Buy and Sell and we let you know the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with our own Global Content Manager, Sarah Moore.00:20 - Latest News + Red Bull Hardline02:02 - 2 Minutes of Tech05:17 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap with Sarah Moore06:09 - Best Of The Buy & SellLet us know who you were most looking forward to see riding at Red Bull Hardline.