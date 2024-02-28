Video: Are High Pivots Only for Downhill Riding? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 16

Feb 28, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Dario DiGiulio joins Christina and Henry as they catch you up on Red Bull Hardline before jumping straight into 2 Min of Tech where Dario shares his latest First Ride experience on the NEW Norco Optic. We've got a new segment this week called Best of the Buy and Sell and we let you know the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with our own Global Content Manager, Sarah Moore.

00:20 - Latest News + Red Bull Hardline
02:02 - 2 Minutes of Tech
05:17 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap with Sarah Moore
06:09 - Best Of The Buy & Sell

Let us know who you were most looking forward to see riding at Red Bull Hardline.

How much should a beginner budget for their first used mountain bike?







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Magazine Show Trail Bikes Norco Norco Optic


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,078 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
101232 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
77977 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
53109 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
51195 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 
47789 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
47013 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
40301 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender
38847 views

7 Comments
  • 7 0
 Everyone put $100 so the marketing genius’s buying the pinkbike data price bikes properly
  • 1 0
 Maybe I'm looking at the wrong bike, but weren't the Specialized Rockhopper 29ers sold for ~680 CAD? Asking because the seller is asking for 850 CAD - are the upgrades really that valuable on a 2020 bike?
  • 2 0
 "Are High Pivots Only for Downhill Riding" is posted just after two articles about non-DH high pivot bikes. Hmmm
  • 3 0
 What a strange poll
  • 2 0
 It was the final question of the podcast.
  • 1 0
 Now that seller's view count is flying.
  • 1 0
 MF auto play







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042764
Mobile Version of Website