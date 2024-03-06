Video: Are Inverted Forks Here To Finally Stay? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 17

What are your thoughts on inverted forks? LOVE them! Will never go back to regular forks

Never tried them, but would be interested to

Hard no

Not sure what all the hype is about

I see the point but I won't be buying any anytime soon

Never even heard of an inverted fork

Tried them but not a fan

I would buy them if there were more options available Responses: 219 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry prepare us for "Tradeshow Season" before jumping into 2 Min of Tech where Henry chats about inverted forks. They then discuss their items in the $25 Challenge before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Eliot Jackson, the do-it-all man, and finish off with a unique edition of Rate Readers' Rides.0:17 - Latest News + Taipei Cycle Show3:03 - 2 Minutes of Tech5:07 - $25 Challenge7:40 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap with Eliot Jackson8:02 - Rate Readers' RidesLet us know the best piece of mountain bike equipment you can get for $25 or less!