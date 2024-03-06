Video: Are Inverted Forks Here To Finally Stay? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 17

Mar 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry prepare us for "Tradeshow Season" before jumping into 2 Min of Tech where Henry chats about inverted forks. They then discuss their items in the $25 Challenge before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Eliot Jackson, the do-it-all man, and finish off with a unique edition of Rate Readers' Rides.

0:17 - Latest News + Taipei Cycle Show
3:03 - 2 Minutes of Tech
5:07 - $25 Challenge
7:40 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap with Eliot Jackson
8:02 - Rate Readers' Rides

Let us know the best piece of mountain bike equipment you can get for $25 or less!

What are your thoughts on inverted forks?







Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Magazine Show Forks Manitou Push


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,081 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
62374 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
45351 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
41112 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
38500 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
34541 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
31509 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
31374 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
30651 views

11 Comments
  • 5 0
 2 sets of dorados, best fork I've owned, had 8" upside down hainebrinks back in late 90's then shivers but where too flexy. New 37mm legs are loads stiffer now.
  • 2 1
 I'm super excited to get this set on the downhill bike this year and give them a thrashing.
  • 1 0
 how is turning radius compared to a Fox 40? I have a 35mm boxxer and my one complaint is the turning radius, mostly surrounding storage and transportation not so much an issue when riding
  • 1 0
 Got a set of Intend bandits-- LOVE THEM!
  • 2 0
 They have never been away, have they. Models come and go. Between the early days of Shiver and Ego forks and what we're seeing now, we've also seen them on RockShox XC forks and Trust linkage forks whereas Dorado and Lefty forks have been inverted forever. So yeah, they've been here to stay since the very beginning.
  • 1 0
 It's like this....a good fork is an investment. I don't want to drop $1000 on something that is untested. If it's tested and vetted by others, then I'll give it a go. If it costs a lot more than a regular fork(cough Push cough) then there's little chance of me ever trying it.
  • 1 0
 Yes - we all understand why USD forks are 'superior' from an engineering standpoint, but for the most of us, existing tech is more than good enough for trail riding. The folks who plunk down $2600.00 for a new Push USD fork will likely be able to benefit from the x% performance they offer, and it's cool there's such a product now available. But, for the rest of us, I'd rather spend the extra $1000-2000 dollars on other stuff!
  • 4 1
 does this mean we are getting a new shiver? @MarzocchiMTB please
  • 5 2
 @MarzocchiMTB help a guy out.
  • 3 0
 Video? No thanks
  • 3 1
 #pbreaderrides !!! Send them in people!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.032847
Mobile Version of Website