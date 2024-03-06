Video: Are Inverted Forks Here To Finally Stay? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 17

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry prepare us for "Tradeshow Season" before jumping into 2 Min of Tech where Henry chats about inverted forks. They then discuss their items in the $25 Challenge before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Eliot Jackson, the do-it-all man, and finish off with a unique edition of Rate Readers' Rides.
0:17 - Latest News + Taipei Cycle Show
3:03 - 2 Minutes of Tech
5:07 - $25 Challenge
7:40 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap with Eliot Jackson
8:02 - Rate Readers' Rides
Let us know the best piece of mountain bike equipment you can get for $25 or less!