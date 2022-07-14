Video: Are Longer Bikes Really Faster?

really faster, or have geometry trends gone too far?



Are longer bikesfaster, or have geometry trends gone too far?I tested Canyon's super-long Strive in the Large and Xl sizes to find out. At 191 cm or six foot three inches tall, I could ride either one according to Canyon's sizing chart In my review , I decided to test the size large, but since then I've been wondering how the XL would compare. In the above video, I rode the two sizes with identical setups on a familiar three-minute track to find out. Seb Stott

Height: 6'3" / 191cm

Inseam: 37" / 93cm

Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted



Large vs. XL lap times

Lap 1: XL - warm-up

Lap 2: XL - 2:56 (Not fully up to speed)

Lap 3: L - 2:52

Lap 4: L - 2:52

Lap 5: XL - 2:52

Lap 6: XL - 2:56 (held up)

Lap 7: L - 2:52



The Strive's geometry chart for reference. Imagine shifting the size names in the first row one place to the left and it makes a lot more sense.

While timing is far from everything here are the lap times from the test.In tests like these, I see timing as a way to calibrate the subjective feelings on the bike, rather than as a conclusion in itself. For example, sometimes one bike feels more hectic or twitchy than another, but if you're riding it faster, that makes sense; whereas, if it feels more hectic yet you're going slower, that paints a strong picture of how the bike's performing.In this case, the times were remarkably similar. Aside from the first timed lap where I was not yet fully up to speed, and one where I was held up by another rider, all the times were around 2 minutes and 52 seconds. The timing system was far from precise, but this is good enough to say that neither bike was outright faster for me on this course. The ride feel was quite different, however, and I try my best to articulate this in the video.One question I didn't answer in the video is this: if I preferred the large to the Xl, would the medium be better still? With a reach of 480 mm and a wheelbase of 1,270 mm (according to Canyon), the medium Strive is comparable to a size large from most brands, and as big as many Xls from a few years ago. (I actually think Canyon's sizing makes more sense if you think of the Xl as an XXL, the large as an Xl and so on.) I've ridden plenty of bikes with numbers in that ballpark in the past, and for me, going from around 480 mm reach to 500 mm results in a noticeable improvement in stability and comfort, but beyond this point, there are diminishing returns on the positive side and increasing downsides, particularly when it comes to keeping enough weight on the front wheel.In this test, both bikes had the same rear-centre length. Would the conclusion be different if the rear-centre grew in proportion to the front-centre, thereby giving the XL more front-wheel grip? (This would mean making the XL's chainstay 12 mm longer.) That's another question for another time.