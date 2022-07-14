Video: Are Longer Bikes Really Faster?

Jul 14, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Are longer bikes really faster, or have geometry trends gone too far?

I tested Canyon's super-long Strive in the Large and Xl sizes to find out. At 191 cm or six foot three inches tall, I could ride either one according to Canyon's sizing chart.

In my review, I decided to test the size large, but since then I've been wondering how the XL would compare. In the above video, I rode the two sizes with identical setups on a familiar three-minute track to find out.
Seb Stott
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted



While timing is far from everything here are the lap times from the test.

Large vs. XL lap times
Lap 1: XL - warm-up
Lap 2: XL - 2:56 (Not fully up to speed)
Lap 3: L - 2:52
Lap 4: L - 2:52
Lap 5: XL - 2:52
Lap 6: XL - 2:56 (held up)
Lap 7: L - 2:52

In tests like these, I see timing as a way to calibrate the subjective feelings on the bike, rather than as a conclusion in itself. For example, sometimes one bike feels more hectic or twitchy than another, but if you're riding it faster, that makes sense; whereas, if it feels more hectic yet you're going slower, that paints a strong picture of how the bike's performing.

In this case, the times were remarkably similar. Aside from the first timed lap where I was not yet fully up to speed, and one where I was held up by another rider, all the times were around 2 minutes and 52 seconds. The timing system was far from precise, but this is good enough to say that neither bike was outright faster for me on this course. The ride feel was quite different, however, and I try my best to articulate this in the video.

The Strive's geometry chart for reference. Imagine shifting the size names in the first row one place to the left and it makes a lot more sense.

One question I didn't answer in the video is this: if I preferred the large to the Xl, would the medium be better still? With a reach of 480 mm and a wheelbase of 1,270 mm (according to Canyon), the medium Strive is comparable to a size large from most brands, and as big as many Xls from a few years ago. (I actually think Canyon's sizing makes more sense if you think of the Xl as an XXL, the large as an Xl and so on.) I've ridden plenty of bikes with numbers in that ballpark in the past, and for me, going from around 480 mm reach to 500 mm results in a noticeable improvement in stability and comfort, but beyond this point, there are diminishing returns on the positive side and increasing downsides, particularly when it comes to keeping enough weight on the front wheel.

In this test, both bikes had the same rear-centre length. Would the conclusion be different if the rear-centre grew in proportion to the front-centre, thereby giving the XL more front-wheel grip? (This would mean making the XL's chainstay 12 mm longer.) That's another question for another time.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Seb Stott


51 Comments

  • 36 2
 This chart is trying to kill me:
  • 8 0
 #authentic #handmade
  • 1 0
 Edward Tufte would not approve
  • 1 0
 XL = Extra Large
XI = 11 (as in "it goes to 11")
  • 15 0
 Where's the medium's lap time?
  • 13 0
 I'd bet $50 he'd be faster on a medium.
  • 3 2
 @plustiresaintdead: That's what I'm talking about! How can you tell if a longer bike is faster if you also don't test if the smaller bike isn't just as fast. I'll bet the rider fits a medium according to the manufacturer, and has already sized up the large...
  • 5 4
 @dan23dan23, Seb's 6'3" tall - he definitely doesn't fit a medium according to the manufacturer.
  • 8 0
 @mikekazimer: tell that to Jack Moir
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer: Yeah but this whole test is around Manufacturers marketing sizing that isn't exactly ideal. Look at the Nicolai bike. The idea is, whats the ideal size? Not what manufacturer's recommend.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: Jack Moir is 6'3" tall and he is riding size small. Screw the manufacturer and ride the medium & small.

Jack is riding the fastest and most physically demanding tracks on the world on small.
  • 7 3
 @lurkeris, I wouldn't recommend making bike sizing choices based on what one ridiculously talented racer is riding.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: if a medium were appropriate for someone at 6’ 3”, then I at just over 5’ 10” who rides a large should try an xs and see which is faster…maybe bust out a bmx bike while I’m at it
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: just for the sake of the video though a medium would have been funny/cool/shocking to see
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: What about *every* talented rider sizing down. Not to mention the shortest bikes consistently going fastest in the field tests.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Might have been a more interesting test to "size down" to a M and "size up" to an XL - manufacturer sizing charts be damned.
  • 1 0
 @HVrider @lukeris

Jack Moir is 6'1". He only looks really tall compared the average sized pro enduro rider - they are mostly midgets
  • 5 0
 Lol, it ain’t the bike…..it’s the rider.
But yes, “modern” geometry is getting a little ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 I'm looking to sell my Spur because i feel like its too long. Not necessarily too slack, but it doesn't have the get up and go. I think I am going to buy an Epic Evo.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I’ve read some reviews that call the epic evo a little sluggish but coming from an enduro bike it makes me feel like a superhuman… mine sits around 25lb with a DH front tire and big brakes and the thing is unstoppable
  • 5 0
 Shockingly consistent. Should put him as the rider/Stig for new bike field tests.
  • 3 1
 I think there's little difference in the times since both bike are quite long. I would have like to have seen a medium vs large or XL. One big benefit of a longer bike is the feeling of going over the bars is greatly reduced. Therefore, I feel much more confident and relaxed. So many amateur riders spend a good deal of time riding tough downhill terrain feeling like they are just hanging on. Not a fun way to ride. Longer bikes reduce this and can make riding fun again.
  • 3 1
 To be fair, Seb is also quite long at 6'3" / 191cm tall. The scenario presented here mirrors the situation that riders who are between sizes would find themselves in - there can be pros and cons to going with either size, which is what Seb was demonstrating. In the end, it's personal preference, although longer bikes can be more difficult to handle at slower speeds and on tighter trails.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: For sure. I guess I just want to get all my friends off their 2019 medium Giant Reigns with 1217mm wheelbases. Is that an XS these days or XXS?
  • 2 0
 Surely the 2 biggest variables will be 1. The nature of the trail tight and tech v open and flow 2. The skill of the rider and their ability to overcome the disadvantages of the different size frames and exploit the advantage
  • 3 0
 Maybe not everyone is looking to be faster. Not all bikes are designed to be raced.... and no, I didn't watch the video. Just wanted to get my snarky comment in first.
  • 1 0
 Two of the most fun bikes I have ever owned, not fast in a straight line but fast and SO MUCH fun on tight twisty trails.

Canfield Riot (L)
WB 1173mm
CS 414mm
HA 66.5

Devinci Atlas (L)
WB 1130mm
CS 430mm
HA 68.5 (140 fork)
  • 2 0
 I feel like two bikes of the same size but with different lengths would have been a more accurate test. Sure, if one bike fits your poorly than it might be slower. Seems like this test was more about fit rather than geo.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if humans are actually built differently? Like, could one 6'3" person have different arm/torso/shoulder/leg measurements than another?

How about: try a different size and see what you prefer?
  • 3 0
 Maybe we don't have a 6'3" person run this test? What about the smaller riders that have completely gotten sized out?
  • 2 1
 Many companies have XS frame sizes in their lineups now - I don't think too many people have actually been 'sized out'. And the addition of mixed wheel options helps out smaller riders too, since there's less tire buzz to deal with on longer travel bikes.
  • 2 0
 This test isn't good enough for an analytical guy like Seb. He needed a larger sample size like other Mags have done. At least a few buddies.
  • 1 0
 435mm chainstay is short on a 505 reach let alone 530. i'd think any stability speed gains on the XL are going to be offset in the corners trying to keep that thing from pushing everywhere.
  • 1 0
 I say let’s test it like Galileo. Take the two bikes to the top of the hill and let them go and see which one crosses the bottom of the hill first. Canyon you can provide the bikes.
  • 1 2
 I look at ett more now than reach..that medium might be a 480 reach but that ett is short..my ml slash has a longer top tube than that and it still feels cramped..if anything these days I've found you need to size up to be comfortable
  • 1 0
 Do you need to be aero when seated?
  • 2 0
 So, ride other tracks until there’s a verifiable difference in times and why that would be.
  • 1 0
 505 vs 530mm reach. Now that's a long bike. Most companies seem to have an xl at 515 and a large at 490ish. Would have been cool to see the difference between the two.
  • 2 0
 It probably depends on what terrain you're on.
  • 2 1
 To me 1240 to 50 is my sweet spot on a large
  • 8 8
 2 bikes ridden at the same speed means that the longer bike will always win
  • 4 0
 What?
  • 2 1
 @GZMS: Remove the human element. We are asking "which BIKE is faster?" not Which bike am I faster on. thus, set the speed to equal and find out which BIKE is faster. the longer one
  • 2 0
 If they are ridden at the same speed they would be exactly the same.
  • 2 2
 @HB208: Speed would be the same, but the longer bike would cross the line first
  • 2 0
 @PatrickTreeMiller: no they wouldn't, the longer one would just start with the rear wheel further back
  • 1 0
 @bkm303: human-less races start with the center of the bike.
  • 1 1
 Anyone else SICK no pun of modern geo. I like my bikes to handle nice n tight poppy not like an 8 wheeler podraggy shite
  • 2 0
 Bad test, waste of time.
  • 1 0
 I run a M/L size frame... sorted!
  • 1 1
 Longer means bigger battery. #Ebike





