Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Are Racers Not Fit Enough? | Leogang Story of The Race With Ben Cathro
Jun 10, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
5 Comments
Ben Cathro fires through a quick recap of the wild Downhill World Cup race in Leogang then throws the cat amongst the pigeons with a controversial theory about Finn's amazing result.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Story Of The Race
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,126 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
112169 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
90171 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
53526 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
50052 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
49341 views
First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional
36849 views
5 Things We Learned From Red Bull Hardline 2024
34053 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
30707 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
nateb
FL
(9 mins ago)
Interesting theory for sure. But, as mentioned, Finn has the pace on most other weekends too so maybe not a good indicator. Wonder if we'll see other protected riders opt for a more restful race weekend before their final run?
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(11 mins ago)
I like this theory, but I can't decide if Finn making most of his lead in the top section debunks it or not.
[Reply]
1
0
viewsofjdr
FL
(2 mins ago)
Top teams are going to be bringing in Kawhi Leonard to coach load management I heard.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
FL
(14 mins ago)
Ahh, let me sit down and watch this video.
* Takes bite of cheeseburger.
[Reply]
1
0
JamersK
(12 mins ago)
Interesting
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034447
Mobile Version of Website
* Takes bite of cheeseburger.