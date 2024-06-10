Powered by Outside

Video: Are Racers Not Fit Enough? | Leogang Story of The Race With Ben Cathro

Jun 10, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro fires through a quick recap of the wild Downhill World Cup race in Leogang then throws the cat amongst the pigeons with a controversial theory about Finn's amazing result.

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Interesting theory for sure. But, as mentioned, Finn has the pace on most other weekends too so maybe not a good indicator. Wonder if we'll see other protected riders opt for a more restful race weekend before their final run?
  • 1 0
 I like this theory, but I can't decide if Finn making most of his lead in the top section debunks it or not.
  • 1 0
 Top teams are going to be bringing in Kawhi Leonard to coach load management I heard.
  • 1 0
 Ahh, let me sit down and watch this video.
* Takes bite of cheeseburger.
  • 1 0
 Interesting







