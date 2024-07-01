Video: Are The French Really That Good? We Discuss French Dominance In Les Gets | Racing Rewind

Les Gets has hosted many World Cup races over the years, most notably the events from 2019 onwards, after a lengthy hiatus. This legendary downhill course has something for every single rider to enjoy and excel at so why is it that year after year we continue to see the French riders dominate at this venue, are the French really THAT good?
00:00 - Intro
01:00 - The Statistics
03:44 - The Home Fans
05:12 - A Deep Pool of Talent
06:23 - Amaury Pierron 2019
07:15 - Thibaut Daprela 2021
08:02 - Loic Bruni 2022
08:52 - Marine Cabirou 2023
09:27 - Benoit Coulanges 2023
What is going on over there kids?
