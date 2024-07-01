Video: Are The French Really That Good? We Discuss French Dominance In Les Gets | Racing Rewind

Standing room only, including rooftops, at the finish coral in Les Gets.

In a dominating fashion, the French national champion and race winner, Marine Cabirou, finally gets a well-deserved win after a long wait, nearly 4 seconds up on her closest competitor in 2023.

Checks out though, Loic Bruni smashing to the top of another World Champs podium in 2022.

And then there's this guy, Amaury Pierron.

We can't forget Thibaut Dapréla's win in Les Gets in 2021, just days after being airlifted off a race course after crashing and nearly biting his tongue off!

Myriam Nicole has yet to win in Les Gets, and we're sure she has her eyes set on the top step of the podium this coming weekend as she's been looking very strong this mid-season.

The riders' rider, finally taking a win and making it count in 2023 on home soil. There wasn't much the police could do to stop the French fans rushing the finish area.

Who will be lifted to the top this year?

Les Gets has hosted many World Cup races over the years, most notably the events from 2019 onwards, after a lengthy hiatus. This legendary downhill course has something for every single rider to enjoy and excel at so why is it that year after year we continue to see the French riders dominate at this venue, are the French really THAT good?00:00 - Intro01:00 - The Statistics03:44 - The Home Fans05:12 - A Deep Pool of Talent06:23 - Amaury Pierron 201907:15 - Thibaut Daprela 202108:02 - Loic Bruni 202208:52 - Marine Cabirou 202309:27 - Benoit Coulanges 2023