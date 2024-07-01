Powered by Outside

Video: Are The French Really That Good? We Discuss French Dominance In Les Gets | Racing Rewind

Jul 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Les Gets has hosted many World Cup races over the years, most notably the events from 2019 onwards, after a lengthy hiatus. This legendary downhill course has something for every single rider to enjoy and excel at so why is it that year after year we continue to see the French riders dominate at this venue, are the French really THAT good?

00:00 - Intro
01:00 - The Statistics
03:44 - The Home Fans
05:12 - A Deep Pool of Talent
06:23 - Amaury Pierron 2019
07:15 - Thibaut Daprela 2021
08:02 - Loic Bruni 2022
08:52 - Marine Cabirou 2023
09:27 - Benoit Coulanges 2023

Long live downhill.
Standing room only, including rooftops, at the finish coral in Les Gets.

Cranking towards the finish Marine Canirou could taste the win - a win that has eluded her since Lousa.
In a dominating fashion, the French national champion and race winner, Marine Cabirou, finally gets a well-deserved win after a long wait, nearly 4 seconds up on her closest competitor in 2023.

photo
The man is a legend and the people know it.

Loic Bruni closing in on a 5th elite World Champs title.
Checks out though, Loic Bruni smashing to the top of another World Champs podium in 2022.

photo
And then there's this guy, Amaury Pierron.

Thibaut Daprela full tuck on the final off-camber grass. It would take more than a broken nose and lacerated tongue to stop him.
We can't forget Thibaut Dapréla's win in Les Gets in 2021, just days after being airlifted off a race course after crashing and nearly biting his tongue off!

Myriam Nicole lost a lot of time on the lower half of the course. Third place for the outgoing World Champ.
Myriam Nicole has yet to win in Les Gets, and we're sure she has her eyes set on the top step of the podium this coming weekend as she's been looking very strong this mid-season.

photo
The riders' rider, finally taking a win and making it count in 2023 on home soil. There wasn't much the police could do to stop the French fans rushing the finish area.

Some scenes here in the Portes du Soleil.
Who will be lifted to the top this year?

Which of the Top 20, male and female, French racers do you think will take the win this weekend in Les Gets?




This video is presented by Bell Helmets

photo


17 Comments
 Cycling is basically France's national sport . There government supports it ,They groom the kids from a young age been like this forever. Always been fast frenchies .
  • 2 1
 @jpnbrider: 100% true. Merci.
  • 1 0
 Avantage à domicile
  • 1 0
 @korev: hatton 2023?
  • 2 1
 @hdeboissard: booom
  • 1 0
 It's odd, it only really seems to benefit the French (and Höll in Leogang). I'm struggling to think of say the last Swiss winner in Switzerland and the last Brit in Fort William.
  • 2 0
 @korev: hatton 2023?
  • 1 0
 @hdeboissard: Facepalm Since I can't watch it any more I kind of forget the races
  • 1 0
 @hdeboissard: booom
  • 1 0
 @korev: The Canadians do well in front of a home crowd in MSA.







