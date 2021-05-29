Video: Are The Trails Dry?

May 29, 2021
by Devon Brown  


BUT SERIOUSLY, ARE THEY DRY?

Not all of us live in magical places where the dirt can handle lots of precipitation and riding wet trails is fine and dandy. Some of us know the game of waiting. Know it all too well.

This video is a funny homage to all of the random phrases, sayings, and attitudes that we've witnessed over the many years of being part of a mountain bike community in a place that's not blessed with nice dirt.

Shout out to all the trail diggers out there who, year after year, week after week, day after day, spend their honest time filling in the ruts and damage from people riding in the mud.


A FILM BY: OXBURGER STUDIOS

Instagram
Website
YouTube


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
55359 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
52971 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
51407 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
45466 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
40078 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
35322 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
32700 views
Cycling's First NFT is a Picture of a Bike That Sold for $2,000 More Than the Actual Bike
31736 views

13 Comments

  • 6 0
 I feel personally attacked.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I heve those kind of trails where you need at least two days after any heavier rain to ride them comfortably. There is a thick mud which clogs everything, and there are lots of steep sections with zero grip when wet. So yeah, you check the weather forecast every day and if it's going to rain next day, you leave work earlier and go straight to the trails Wink
  • 3 0
 Here in the south of Chile I can confirm we have some WAT (wet ass trails) going on!!
  • 3 0
 Total washout for Memorial Day weekend here in NY... know the feeling!
  • 1 0
 You can always do a wheelie down 7th Avenue
  • 1 0
 I’m on the East Coast and curse all the rain, but have family and spend time out West where rain is severely lacking. What a funny relationship…
  • 1 1
 It must be an absolute hoor to live and ride in a place where riding wet trails isn’t the done thing. We’d be totally buggered here if we couldn’t ride on a soft day.
  • 2 0
 I’d beyond aggravating…
  • 1 0
 Short and VERY sweet! Thanks!
  • 1 0
 was there a bell on his bars?
  • 1 2
 That’s the Covid bell. North Americans who have/have had Covid are mandated to ring a bell wherever they go (like the lepers in medieval Europe and Middle East). Unlike the lepers, they’re not required to shout “unclean, unclean” to further warn passers-by.

Since it wouldn’t be practical to ring a bell while riding, they’ve come up with the solution of attaching the bell to the bars.
  • 3 0
 It’s a bylaw here in Edmonton
  • 1 0
 So much truth in this jest.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007391
Mobile Version of Website