Video: Are The Trails Dry?

BUT SERIOUSLY, ARE THEY DRY?

Not all of us live in magical places where the dirt can handle lots of precipitation and riding wet trails is fine and dandy. Some of us know the game of waiting. Know it all too well.This video is a funny homage to all of the random phrases, sayings, and attitudes that we've witnessed over the many years of being part of a mountain bike community in a place that's not blessed with nice dirt.Shout out to all the trail diggers out there who, year after year, week after week, day after day, spend their honest time filling in the ruts and damage from people riding in the mud.