Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?

About UsContacts FAQ Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sign Up! Sitemap
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story Friend Finder Users Online Product Photos Videos Privacy Request
RSSPinkbike RSS Pinkbike Twitter Pinkbike Facebook Pinkbike Youtube
1. First Oval chainrings(Biopace) that they got completely backwards
2. Dual control levers that makes you shift when you want to stop
3. Di2 elctronic shifting the nobody bought, even dentists
And now instead of investing in a proper gearbox, with how much resources they have, gives us Auto shifting that is completely unnecessary. Stop fkn around
in all seriousness, there was an auto mech 'back in the day' it worked like a self energising brake, remember them? as the chain tension increased the pull on the 'wedge' would move the mech down the cassette.
I don't think it caught on :'D
Automatic shifting? I can see that going wrong just as much as it helping, so I'm not so convinced.
Will it sell? Absolutely…
Well presented by Christina too
Choose your Destiny....
(KISS = keeping it simple & stupid)