Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?

Jul 18, 2023
Christina Chappetta, with support from Shimano, explores the topic of automatic drivetrains and asks whether mountain bikers are finally ready for the fully automatic drivetrain.


This video is presented by Shimano
74 Comments
  • 81 4
 No.
  • 11 3
 nein!!!
  • 16 0
 So far Shimano has;

1. First Oval chainrings(Biopace) that they got completely backwards
2. Dual control levers that makes you shift when you want to stop
3. Di2 elctronic shifting the nobody bought, even dentists

And now instead of investing in a proper gearbox, with how much resources they have, gives us Auto shifting that is completely unnecessary. Stop fkn around
  • 4 0
 Nope.
  • 1 0
 @gearbo-x: Shimano also took a run at auto shifting forever and a day ago already. www.bikeradar.com/features/review-raleigh-coasting Spoiler* it was really bad and a nightmare to work on. Granted, not der driven so a little bit apples to oranges, but still.
  • 3 0
 I will ask my AI later its currently out riding my bike for me
  • 61 5
 Only in the US maybe. The rest of us know how to drive stick.
  • 3 1
 Frown
  • 5 0
 Sadly too true...
  • 4 5
 I see you've chosen to make placing your car into gear by hand a key personality trait. Interesting.
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog: better that then your political affiliation or your sexual identity
  • 26 0
 #Savethemanuals
  • 21 2
 Don’t need to be ready if it’s automatic
  • 14 0
 I already have a semi automatic drive train. It's called a poorly adjusted rear derailleur that jumps gears when I pedal hard. Had it for years.
  • 11 0
 Soon AI driven. All your personale data will be sent to a cloud to train the 'Automatic Groupset'.
  • 4 0
 I can't wait for ChatGPT to fix my flaws.... Looks like Canyon getting a head start with the steering thing.
  • 16 7
 Proper drivers use manual gearboxes. Proper riders use manual drivetrains.
  • 3 1
 Where does that leave robotised manuals and semi-auto drivers?
  • 5 3
 F1 drivers are apparently not “proper”.
  • 8 1
 @no-good-ideas: F1 still uses manually shifted sequential gearboxes. Fully automatic gearboxes are illegal since 2004 in F1. Whats your point?
  • 2 1
 Nah, it is just different skills. I can't drive with an automatic gearbox and am fine with manual transmission whereas others may be better off the other way around. I can't see myself do well with automatic transmission on a bicycle but maybe there are some great talents with a BMX background who got shied away by the mountainbike gearing but are willing to give it a shot once that bit gets automated. We'll see. There is so much expensive and advanced shit available for mountainbikes these days yet we can still buy the basic and affordable stuff we need to just go ride that it doesn't really matter. Similarly for cars. Automatic transmission has been available for a long while but you can still get your car with manual transmission too.
  • 2 1
 @no-good-ideas: Well, I mean an F1 gearbox is closer to a manual then a traditional automatic in most ways.
  • 1 1
 @DrChaos: they are semi automatic gearboxes, as described in the video. Or did you comment before watching?
  • 1 1
 @93EXCivic: seems like another one who didn’t watch the video.
  • 3 3
 Proper drivers use dual-clutch transmission. Wanna-be racers use stick shift and tell everyone how they’re better than you.
  • 2 0
 Or sequential gearboxes. Either way, not taking your hands off the wheel to shift.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: Not taking your hands of the bars to shift did make it to the cycling sports, jay!
  • 7 0
 I'm just here for more 911 coverage!
  • 7 1
 mtb'rs already have bikes that motor for them, why not shift for them as well.
  • 1 0
 Hey now Surrons look like mad fun
  • 7 2
 can we please stop the autoplay videos? some of us are at work and need to be sneaky haha
  • 8 0
 auto play brings in ad revenue from false views tho............
  • 2 0
 keep your headest plugged in Wink
  • 2 0
 single speed is all you need....
in all seriousness, there was an auto mech 'back in the day' it worked like a self energising brake, remember them? as the chain tension increased the pull on the 'wedge' would move the mech down the cassette.

I don't think it caught on :'D
  • 2 0
 The amount of sensors needed to gauge frame attitude, torque application, wheel spin, and whatever other variable needed to automatically decide what gear needs to be engaged is nothing short of " a lot ". Unless they can package it discretely, its a hard no from me. Look at Live Valve and even Flight Attendant packaging....not the most discrete.
  • 5 0
 How is it going to shift for me if I don't put batteries on my bike?
  • 1 0
 self energising maybe? old enough to remember self energising brakes? there was an auto mech that worked quite similar back in the day........... I don't think it caught on :'D
  • 1 0
 @naptime: or the mini generators you could apply to your wheel when you wanted your headlamp at night.
  • 7 2
 Only in the US maybe. The rest of us know how to drive stick.
  • 1 0
 I was in possession of 3 speed auto shifting K2 cruiser bike for a while, the auto shifting was more annoying than anything, you had to game it to get out to down shift more often than not. Same bike has a parallelogram seat post shock, now that is an under rated technology.
  • 1 0
 In this case it makes sense to ditch my surfboard for a 16' skiff with a Mercury 115. Stop comparing a mountain bike to a car. I want my car to get to to the store comfortably and easily. Maybe this new drivetrain would be better for a commuter bike!
  • 1 0
 I'm looking forward to when I don't have to shift, don't have to pedal, have a thing steer for me. It'll be great when you don't have to go mountain biking to go mountain biking, I wanna lie in a chair with a screen on my face, sending it down a virtual A line, as I slowly die from inactivity.
  • 1 0
 i can picture e bikes with automatic transmissions. I feel like the only e-bikes I've yet to see on the trails are older riders and a couple young riders who are just general sports enthusiast (equipment for every sport but not necessary talented, just out for the adventure) I think both these crowds may appreciate automatic transmission. but for the masses not a chance.
  • 1 0
 Auto shift would be great on my commuter bike. Auto shift on my trail bike seems like it would take some of the fun away from the ride? I would love to try it though. Kind of like the e-bike conundrum, I hated E bikes till I road one.
  • 1 0
 Shifting when freewheeling is good idea, shifting while standing still would be great too. My commuter bike with an internally geared hub has that and it does help getting downshifts done much more easily, if it didn't come with the downside of worse shifting under load and heavy hub it would be great on all bikes.
Automatic shifting? I can see that going wrong just as much as it helping, so I'm not so convinced.
  • 4 0
 Production quality on this one... A1! Well done PB!
  • 3 0
 This is all very smart but I just want a simple manual electronic remote lock out for my front and rear shock.
  • 1 0
 I want to be free of rear mechs...lightweight gearboxes with easily accessible service centres...how long can we keep stringing mechs out for? That's a rhetorical question. It looks like forever!
  • 2 0
 Shimano has lost the plot. They need to either make a proper wireless group, a lighter mechanical group, or a gearbox. No one asked for this...
  • 2 0
 Christina could easily be the stunt double of Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) on the next Fast and Furious. They look the same. :-) :-)
  • 1 0
 Tip: the next time you feel like you want to tell someone who they look like—keep it to yourself.
  • 3 1
 Auto transmission I’m not so sure we need it.
Will it sell? Absolutely…
Well presented by Christina too
  • 2 0
 What’s more ahead of its time, auto shifting for bikes, or Christina’s pants
  • 1 0
 Tried it at Eurobike. It's meh I guess. We are not the target demographic, this is specifically an "old people on E-bikes" thing.
  • 1 0
 Instead of KISS the bikes, the industry wants to KISS the rider.
Choose your Destiny....


(KISS = keeping it simple & stupid)
  • 1 0
 KISS = Keep It Simple, Stupid
  • 1 0
 I liked the balanced presentation but do we really need all this automation for the sake of it? Mtbing is not that difficult. These are solutions to problems no one has.
  • 2 0
 Just no automatic dropper posts please.
  • 2 0
 MAKE IT STOP! MAKE IT STOP!
  • 1 0
 The release of Pinion gearbox-motor unit made this Shimano system already outdated and silly.
  • 1 0
 This is terrible. I have never even owned an automatic car, the last thing I want is an automatic bike.
  • 2 0
 Come on Pinkbike.... WTF?
  • 1 0
 I don't understand why anyone would choose this over a virtual group ride in the metaverse
  • 1 0
 At least not with a rear derailleur
  • 2 0
 Sick bellbottoms
  • 2 0
 no
  • 1 0
 Isn't Christina a Shimano sponsored athlete?
  • 2 0
 Next up, cruise control.
  • 2 0
 Infomercial
  • 1 0
 Hopefully it will be more expensive and impossible to service at home.
  • 1 0
 Every day we stray further from god
  • 1 0
 Bike electric, shifting manual. I am old school.
  • 1 0
 Blink twice if you’re OK.
  • 1 0
 Blah





