Video: Arrival & Site Check With Kyle Strait - 2021 Red Bull Rampage

Oct 6, 2021
by luca cometti  

bigquotesI am excited to be back to Utah for my 15th Rampage! Crazy to think this marks 20 years since the start of the event and my first Rampage. We got some excited changes planned for our run since we are back at the 2016/2017 site and some rain overnight is going to make for some insane digging conditions today. Make sure to follow along as we will be releasing another 3 videos throughout the event.Kyle Strait


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Cam Zink Ethan Nell Kyle Strait Tyler Mccaul Tom Van Steenbergen Red Bull Rampage


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 "Red Bull Rampage Unfiltered"

[first 3 seconds of the clip] *beep* this thing.

I demand less filtration.

