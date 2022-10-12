Watch
Video: Arrival & Site Check With Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2022
Oct 12, 2022
by
luca cometti
4 Comments
Back in Southern Utah for my 17th Rampage. This year's venue is back to the 2008-2013 site, where I took my last Rampage win. Excited to get some digging on the way for the next several days to start sculpting our way down the mountain .
—
Kyle Strait
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Kyle Strait
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
Score
Time
2
1
ozarksagd
(56 mins ago)
Spotted some of our caramel-colored Flex Canvas Pants on Mitch in the scouting scene. Stoked y'all are putting our pants to good work!
Good luck out there. -Andrew & the LIVSN crew
[Reply]
1
1
ozarksagd
(56 mins ago)
Oh snap I didn't even catch they're in the title thumbnail. Killer!
[Reply]
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(2 hours ago)
"icon sender" without the wood. full fn send that is.
[Reply]
1
0
jeanlaboux
(1 hours ago)
4strokers...lol
[Reply]
Good luck out there. -Andrew & the LIVSN crew