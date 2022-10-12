Video: Arrival & Site Check With Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 12, 2022
by luca cometti  


bigquotesBack in Southern Utah for my 17th Rampage. This year's venue is back to the 2008-2013 site, where I took my last Rampage win. Excited to get some digging on the way for the next several days to start sculpting our way down the mountain .Kyle Strait


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Kyle Strait Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


4 Comments

  • 2 1
 Spotted some of our caramel-colored Flex Canvas Pants on Mitch in the scouting scene. Stoked y'all are putting our pants to good work!

Good luck out there. -Andrew & the LIVSN crew
  • 1 1
 Oh snap I didn't even catch they're in the title thumbnail. Killer!
  • 1 0
 "icon sender" without the wood. full fn send that is.
  • 1 0
 4strokers...lol





