Video: Carson Storch Packs About As Much Style As You Can Into 60 Seconds
Jul 13, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
The full version cut of Carson Storch from the
Title MTB launch video
.
Cinematography: Clay Porter, John Reynolds
Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel
Color: Sam Gilling
Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound
Location: Bend, OR
Posted In:
Videos
Title Mtb
Carson Storch
Svinyard
(46 mins ago)
So awesome. Something about that dusty shralp at the end was so cool.
