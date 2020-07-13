Video: Carson Storch Packs About As Much Style As You Can Into 60 Seconds

Jul 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


The full version cut of Carson Storch from the Title MTB launch video.


Cinematography: Clay Porter, John Reynolds
Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel
Color: Sam Gilling
Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound
Location: Bend, OR

Posted In:
Videos Title Mtb Carson Storch


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 So awesome. Something about that dusty shralp at the end was so cool.

