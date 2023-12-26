Video: 'As We Know It' - An Hour with the 50to01 Crew

Dec 26, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotes50to01 proudly presents, As we know it - The latest addition to our collection of our feature films. As we know it was born unintentionally during a really busy year for us. We were getting out for sessions, and as always the camera was coming along too. I knew I was filming for something but i didn't know what... with being so busy, I wasn't getting time to snip up the footage - there's been a lot of travelling and digging projects going on... initially I was feeling behind whilst sat on a growing mountain of footage, that was until it dawned on me that I wasn't behind at all... I was actually ahead, unknowingly laying the foundations of the next project. As we know it felt fitting because, well, this is biking... As we know it. Lots of love from us all at 50to01, thank you for supporting us, it feels good that we can bring you a gift like this.50to01


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,211 articles
7 Comments
  • 1 0
 Awesome video. Watched it entirely yesterday. Creative riding and massive props to the builders too!
  • 2 0
 Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Your welcome
  • 1 0
 It's odd, how dated this feels now.
  • 1 0
 There's some unreal riding in there, rad AF.
  • 1 0
 ...so so so so Good.. epic'ly awesome soundtrack \m/
  • 1 0
 Homogeneous







