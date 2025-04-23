Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
Video: Asa Vermette Hits the Wind Tunnel in Search of DH Gains
Apr 23, 2025
by
Stephane Pelletier
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
67 Comments
We went to the wind tunnel to try to find some speed hacks for downhill racing.
—
Neko Mulally
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Frameworks
Asa Vermette
Neko Mulally
Author Info:
stephanepelletier
Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
82013 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
58924 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
51039 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
45984 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38185 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35430 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
34223 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
29996 views
67 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
48
1
Simann
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:34)
Bro does not need a wind tunnel. If he would've just hit that sneaky line at Red Bull Tasmania.....lol
[Reply]
11
0
mattjolley
(Apr 23, 2025 at 16:08)
If he had just tucked in his shirt he might have won.
[Reply]
2
0
fabwizard
FL
(Apr 24, 2025 at 21:34)
@mattjolley
: if fox pants had a zipper not a flap.
[Reply]
41
9
krka73
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:36)
Will spend time and money to test aero in a wind tunnel. WILL NOT remove basically useless visor.
[Reply]
27
0
Snowytrail
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:47)
I think there is a rule around having a visor, please correct me if I am mistaken.
[Reply]
48
0
Austink
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:47)
UCI rule 4.3.012 states that for DH racing the helmet needs a peak.
[Reply]
5
8
markcorrigan
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 11:01)
Protects eyes from glare from sun.
[Reply]
7
5
WhateverBikes
(Apr 23, 2025 at 16:01)
@markcorrigan
: Have you looked at any MTB helmet these last few years?
Peaks have moved up so far they are now just about on top of the helmets. They are not stopping any sun rays from hitting the eyes.
[Reply]
5
3
flattoflat
(Apr 23, 2025 at 17:50)
@WhateverBikes
: that is the case for half shells, much less the case for a full face.
[Reply]
2
4
WhateverBikes
(Apr 23, 2025 at 18:45)
@flattoflat
: Less, maybe, but still generally so high up the helmet that they are essentially useless. Check some random images of riders wearing them. draw an imaginary, straight line from their eyes to the tip of the visor, and you'll see that often it's completely out of sight.
[Reply]
11
2
nots1
(Apr 23, 2025 at 20:17)
@Austink
: For once, let's thank the UCI for that.
[Reply]
21
1
zyoungson
(Apr 23, 2025 at 22:16)
We do not want to regress to skinsuits & peak-less helmets for the sake of some tiny aero gains, believe me.
[Reply]
6
1
Exbow
(Apr 24, 2025 at 1:20)
@markcorrigan
: Their design is based on MX helmets, where the peak has a functionallity to deflect the roost from the rider in front of you. In DH that peak is rendered useless.
[Reply]
7
5
trkymoore
(Apr 24, 2025 at 2:18)
You clearly don't ride in mud or sunlight then mate...
[Reply]
7
3
nicktapias
(Apr 24, 2025 at 7:43)
Does the rule book say it has to point forwards? Might be useful pointed backward. Also not sure why the helmets need so many vents.
[Reply]
2
1
Gstach5916
FL
(Apr 24, 2025 at 8:13)
i understand the lack of usefulness of the visor but the helmets look stupid without them
[Reply]
2
7
vandall
(Apr 24, 2025 at 9:00)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Gstach5916
: I agree but ya know what looks more stupid? Not standing on the podium when you missed out by .25 seconds.
[Reply]
4
0
bmxslinger
(Apr 24, 2025 at 9:34)
@WhateverBikes
: i hate that this is true. Wtf is the point of them now? There's way to much emphasis on being able to fit goggles or glasses under the visor, which is absolutely retarded. What if: THE VISOR ACTUALLY REDUCED THE RAIN AND GLARE??
Next mud guards will get smaller again because "it looks better"
[Reply]
1
0
WhateverBikes
(Apr 24, 2025 at 10:22)
@Gstach5916
: Not as stupid as with a peek on the very top of the helmet
[Reply]
5
1
on-the-move
(Apr 24, 2025 at 14:19)
@vandall
: and then everyone takes their visor off, no one makes any gain at all, and everyone looks stupid.
[Reply]
1
0
nzandyb
(Apr 24, 2025 at 16:06)
@nots1
: And lets specify 'and ONLY once'
[Reply]
2
0
mgel
FL
(Apr 25, 2025 at 4:12)
Style also makes you ride faster.
[Reply]
25
1
xy9ine
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:23)
pretty cool. given how tight margins can be these days, i'm surprised teams aren't focusing more on aero gains.
looks like they may have tested the gopro? top of lid cameras look like air brakes; using those on race runs seems like a not great idea. not to mention visors...
[Reply]
56
0
RedBurn
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:47)
Rogatkin is a visionary
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:34)
Neethling has been in the tunnel a long while ago back when he was racing Trek bikes. Now makes me wonder whether Mullaly has been doing the same during his time at Trek. He seems eager to learn and integrate all he has learned into his own project.
[Reply]
3
0
jaytdubs
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 11:05)
I wonder how much of the work is focused on body positioning during "tuck scenarios" where typical stance considerations (bike control, strength of posture for taking big hits, etc.) take a back seat to wind resistance, vs. everything else like drag properties of the bike and clothing.
[Reply]
5
0
BenPea
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:32)
@vinay
: Bruni and Finn too with Spesh. A while ago.
[Reply]
14
0
coffeepoop42069
(Apr 23, 2025 at 15:27)
Tight margins? More like tight pants, amirite?
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
FL
(Apr 24, 2025 at 7:31)
@BenPea
: Yeah I know, this was merely the link I made. Neethling + Trek, Trek + Neko, Neko + Frameworks, Frameworks + Asa. I can't quite see how Specialized would be involved somewhere.
[Reply]
2
0
BenPea
(Apr 24, 2025 at 9:45)
@vinay
: oh I see
[Reply]
15
0
mrcreosote
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:46)
Neko in that old 7.3 makes me smile.
[Reply]
7
0
zeitfuerplanb
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:24)
I'm wondering if this wind tunnel test has led to the conclusion that we should use aerodynamic helmets and rear spoilers on our calves in our next races - similar to the speed ski racers...
[Reply]
4
17
RedBurn
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:51)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I think this "study" is as ridiculous as a fat guy buying a carbon bike for weight reason... when he could just lose xxx pounds ?
In this case, you can just wear lycra and tuck on your bike without a visor on your helmet and you ll be faster, guaranteed
[Reply]
10
1
smegman
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:55)
I don't know if Asa, Jackson or Ronan need that to be fast 'cos they already are. Shake Frenchies SHAKE!!!
[Reply]
9
1
shirk-007
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:51)
The return of full skinsuits.
[Reply]
7
0
sprung-mass
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:40)
Condom on the speed chip for aero gainz. Love it Neko.
[Reply]
2
0
fwp39
(Apr 24, 2025 at 8:45)
Mistakes, weather and mechanicals are part of the game but Asa has a good chance to win at an 80-90% win rate this season. Like a prime Sam Hill or Gwin. Asa isn't getting beat with a clean run, and when he's at his best its not close.
[Reply]
5
0
Roost66
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:18)
We all wanna see how aero Neko is
[Reply]
5
0
wilkassm
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:20)
I go too slow for wind drag to hold me back!
[Reply]
7
3
dwhere
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:08)
Fox's new aero speedo is going to change the game this year.
[Reply]
5
0
Captain-Spaulding
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 15:12)
Asa IS the wind.
[Reply]
1
0
on-the-move
(Apr 24, 2025 at 15:38)
Neko did this with Trek way back in the Gwin and Justin Leo days. They made some deep carbon aero rims but they caught too much side wind.
[Reply]
4
2
whalehead
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:47)
does a wind tunnel test shares it with everyone gg Neko
[Reply]
4
1
MarkGooseD
(Apr 23, 2025 at 12:11)
Marginal Gains....
[Reply]
6
8
Goose76
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:36)
I don't want marginal gains in DH, leave that to road cycling as a cover for doping.
[Reply]
4
0
BenPea
(Apr 23, 2025 at 16:32)
Love a good goose fight. Them fuckers are vicious.
[Reply]
4
2
bashhard
(Apr 23, 2025 at 13:15)
Just ask a drag queen what works
[Reply]
1
0
dh-bomber
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:59)
That’s some “Specialized” shit right there.
[Reply]
1
0
Planetx888
(Apr 23, 2025 at 18:18)
Got those rainbow stripes out for the wind tunnel!!!
[Reply]
1
1
HundredPerCent
FL
(Apr 24, 2025 at 13:43)
Not realy intresting at least what they showed US in the Video... Was more Like a fox Speedsuite commercial.
[Reply]
1
0
tedhitchcock
(Apr 25, 2025 at 6:51)
Just wait until UCI Gary gets in the Wyn tunnel
[Reply]
1
1
jb2mntbike
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 11:39)
Time for him to use Nina's Fox Speed Suit!
[Reply]
3
6
Dtower92
(Apr 23, 2025 at 13:45)
Wind tunnel testing for cyclists, and the subsequent results, has been available for more a REALLY long time. Not sure what they think they're going to find that experts around the world have not already figured out.
[Reply]
3
6
DGWW
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:04)
It would be nice if the UCI would regulate aero in riding kits, so we don't have to see DH use ski racing suits.
[Reply]
3
6
WhateverBikes
(Apr 23, 2025 at 16:33)
Exactly. This stuff is useless. If they find something that works, everybody will copy it, so no one gains from it, but everybody will have to keep using the new thing because the others are using it too. Needs to be stopped in its tracks.
[Reply]
12
3
nots1
(Apr 23, 2025 at 20:21)
Pinkbike comments section: F*** the UCI with their regulations!
Also Pinkbike comments section: UCI, we want more regulations!
You can't make that up.
[Reply]
4
0
aMillenarian
(Apr 24, 2025 at 4:46)
They have regulated it. The Fox speed suit very carefully works around those regulations.
[Reply]
3
0
DGWW
(Apr 24, 2025 at 7:04)
@nots1
: its almost as if the comments section has many different individuals with differing opinions...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
bicitechmtb
(Apr 23, 2025 at 14:06)
Want more speed? Put semislicks on the rear wheel and/or add some weight on your body, in XC climbing is better skinny, but going down you don't need to be skinny, so eat dome hotdogs before the race.
[Reply]
2
23
RedBurn
(Apr 23, 2025 at 9:46)
Ridiculous spending, bikes are not F1 or airplanes.... Better wear lycra like sam hill val di sol 2006...he was going faster that guys today...
[Reply]
6
1
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:12)
Innovate or die.
[Reply]
9
0
mariomtblt
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:20)
dam dude its almost like theyre going for the fastest time down the track?
[Reply]
4
0
misteraustin
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:21)
Sam Hill was one of the greats for sure. Asa is faster though. New Gen builds off the previous
[Reply]
9
0
ncmtb77
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 10:53)
Its North Carolina. There are tons of Wind Tunnels and fans of DH Racing... Ricky Bobby was born in a wind tunnel. You can rent them out as easy as renting a bowling lane.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 23, 2025 at 11:07)
@BermSkid72: Yep seems like half of NASCAR lives in North Cackalacky.
[Reply]
4
0
sfarnum
(Apr 23, 2025 at 16:41)
They got free access as one of the development team’s dad work for a NASCAR team.
[Reply]
2
0
nickgarrison
FL
(Apr 24, 2025 at 8:56)
@suspended-flesh
: seems that way because nearly every team is based out of NC.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017276
Mobile Version of Website
Peaks have moved up so far they are now just about on top of the helmets. They are not stopping any sun rays from hitting the eyes.
Next mud guards will get smaller again because "it looks better"
looks like they may have tested the gopro? top of lid cameras look like air brakes; using those on race runs seems like a not great idea. not to mention visors...
In this case, you can just wear lycra and tuck on your bike without a visor on your helmet and you ll be faster, guaranteed
Also Pinkbike comments section: UCI, we want more regulations!
You can't make that up.