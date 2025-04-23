Powered by Outside

Video: Asa Vermette Hits the Wind Tunnel in Search of DH Gains

Apr 23, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

bigquotesWe went to the wind tunnel to try to find some speed hacks for downhill racing.Neko Mulally


67 Comments
  • 481
 Bro does not need a wind tunnel. If he would've just hit that sneaky line at Red Bull Tasmania.....lol
  • 110
 If he had just tucked in his shirt he might have won.
  • 20
 @mattjolley: if fox pants had a zipper not a flap.
  • 419
 Will spend time and money to test aero in a wind tunnel. WILL NOT remove basically useless visor.
  • 270
 I think there is a rule around having a visor, please correct me if I am mistaken.
  • 480
 UCI rule 4.3.012 states that for DH racing the helmet needs a peak.
  • 58
 Protects eyes from glare from sun.
  • 75
 @markcorrigan: Have you looked at any MTB helmet these last few years?
Peaks have moved up so far they are now just about on top of the helmets. They are not stopping any sun rays from hitting the eyes.
  • 53
 @WhateverBikes: that is the case for half shells, much less the case for a full face.
  • 24
 @flattoflat: Less, maybe, but still generally so high up the helmet that they are essentially useless. Check some random images of riders wearing them. draw an imaginary, straight line from their eyes to the tip of the visor, and you'll see that often it's completely out of sight.
  • 112
 @Austink: For once, let's thank the UCI for that.
  • 211
 We do not want to regress to skinsuits & peak-less helmets for the sake of some tiny aero gains, believe me.
  • 61
 @markcorrigan: Their design is based on MX helmets, where the peak has a functionallity to deflect the roost from the rider in front of you. In DH that peak is rendered useless.
  • 75
 You clearly don't ride in mud or sunlight then mate...
  • 73
 Does the rule book say it has to point forwards? Might be useful pointed backward. Also not sure why the helmets need so many vents.
  • 21
 i understand the lack of usefulness of the visor but the helmets look stupid without them
  • 27
flag vandall (Apr 24, 2025 at 9:00) (Below Threshold)
 @Gstach5916: I agree but ya know what looks more stupid? Not standing on the podium when you missed out by .25 seconds.
  • 40
 @WhateverBikes: i hate that this is true. Wtf is the point of them now? There's way to much emphasis on being able to fit goggles or glasses under the visor, which is absolutely retarded. What if: THE VISOR ACTUALLY REDUCED THE RAIN AND GLARE??

Next mud guards will get smaller again because "it looks better"
  • 10
 @Gstach5916: Not as stupid as with a peek on the very top of the helmet
  • 51
 @vandall: and then everyone takes their visor off, no one makes any gain at all, and everyone looks stupid.
  • 10
 @nots1: And lets specify 'and ONLY once'
  • 20
 Style also makes you ride faster.
  • 251
 pretty cool. given how tight margins can be these days, i'm surprised teams aren't focusing more on aero gains.

looks like they may have tested the gopro? top of lid cameras look like air brakes; using those on race runs seems like a not great idea. not to mention visors...
  • 560
 Rogatkin is a visionary
  • 20
 Neethling has been in the tunnel a long while ago back when he was racing Trek bikes. Now makes me wonder whether Mullaly has been doing the same during his time at Trek. He seems eager to learn and integrate all he has learned into his own project.
  • 30
 I wonder how much of the work is focused on body positioning during "tuck scenarios" where typical stance considerations (bike control, strength of posture for taking big hits, etc.) take a back seat to wind resistance, vs. everything else like drag properties of the bike and clothing.
  • 50
 @vinay: Bruni and Finn too with Spesh. A while ago.
  • 140
 Tight margins? More like tight pants, amirite?
  • 10
 @BenPea: Yeah I know, this was merely the link I made. Neethling + Trek, Trek + Neko, Neko + Frameworks, Frameworks + Asa. I can't quite see how Specialized would be involved somewhere.
  • 20
 @vinay: oh I see
  • 150
 Neko in that old 7.3 makes me smile.
  • 70
 I'm wondering if this wind tunnel test has led to the conclusion that we should use aerodynamic helmets and rear spoilers on our calves in our next races - similar to the speed ski racers...
  • 417
flag RedBurn (Apr 23, 2025 at 9:51) (Below Threshold)
 I think this "study" is as ridiculous as a fat guy buying a carbon bike for weight reason... when he could just lose xxx pounds ?

In this case, you can just wear lycra and tuck on your bike without a visor on your helmet and you ll be faster, guaranteed

Dead Horse
  • 101
 I don't know if Asa, Jackson or Ronan need that to be fast 'cos they already are. Shake Frenchies SHAKE!!!
  • 91
 The return of full skinsuits.
  • 70
 Condom on the speed chip for aero gainz. Love it Neko.
  • 20
 Mistakes, weather and mechanicals are part of the game but Asa has a good chance to win at an 80-90% win rate this season. Like a prime Sam Hill or Gwin. Asa isn't getting beat with a clean run, and when he's at his best its not close.
  • 50
 We all wanna see how aero Neko is
  • 50
 I go too slow for wind drag to hold me back!
  • 73
 Fox's new aero speedo is going to change the game this year.
  • 50
 Asa IS the wind.
  • 10
 Neko did this with Trek way back in the Gwin and Justin Leo days. They made some deep carbon aero rims but they caught too much side wind.
  • 42
 does a wind tunnel test shares it with everyone gg Neko
  • 41
 Marginal Gains....
  • 68
 I don't want marginal gains in DH, leave that to road cycling as a cover for doping.
  • 40
 Love a good goose fight. Them fuckers are vicious.
  • 42
 Just ask a drag queen what works
  • 10
 That’s some “Specialized” shit right there.
  • 10
 Got those rainbow stripes out for the wind tunnel!!!
  • 11
 Not realy intresting at least what they showed US in the Video... Was more Like a fox Speedsuite commercial.
  • 10
 Just wait until UCI Gary gets in the Wyn tunnel
  • 11
 Time for him to use Nina's Fox Speed Suit!
  • 36
 Wind tunnel testing for cyclists, and the subsequent results, has been available for more a REALLY long time. Not sure what they think they're going to find that experts around the world have not already figured out.
  • 36
 It would be nice if the UCI would regulate aero in riding kits, so we don't have to see DH use ski racing suits.
  • 36
 Exactly. This stuff is useless. If they find something that works, everybody will copy it, so no one gains from it, but everybody will have to keep using the new thing because the others are using it too. Needs to be stopped in its tracks.
  • 123
 Pinkbike comments section: F*** the UCI with their regulations!
Also Pinkbike comments section: UCI, we want more regulations!

You can't make that up.
  • 40
 They have regulated it. The Fox speed suit very carefully works around those regulations.
  • 30
 @nots1: its almost as if the comments section has many different individuals with differing opinions...
Below threshold threads are hidden







