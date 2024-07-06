Powered by Outside

Video: Asa Vermette's Winning Run from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

With the Junior racing cancelled after weather forecasts indicated storms, heavy rain and potential flooding, here's Asa Vermette's race-winning run from qualfiyng.

2 Comments
  • 3 0
 OMG. even after watching it twice, it looks unreal! I can't comprehend how you can go that fast!!!
  • 2 0
 Fuck !!!







