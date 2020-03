Andreu LACONDEGUY

Léon PERRIN

Léon PERRIN & Gaetan CLARY

Léon PERRIN

Léo LUNEL

JB LIAUTARD

A few days before COVID-19 hit the old continent hard, our media team had the chance to film with Andreu Lacondeguy, at his home, in Catalonia.Even if scientists are still looking for a cure for the virus, at least we've figured out how to occupy our time whilst we wait… Watch this edit on loop!Rider:Directed by:Film:Edit:Sound Edit:Pictures: