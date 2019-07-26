Video: At Home in France with Rudy Cabirou

We headed to Millau, France to catch up with Rudy Cabirou! His home town has a lot going for it.
It has the world's tallest bridge, huge Condor's flying over head, some super fast downhill tracks, steep trail bike trails and a whole lot of wide open spaces for riding motor bikes!
Muscling his Husky up a rather large step.
Dangling a leg.
We recommend a trip to Millau!
We've got Val Di Sole coming up, so watch out for Rudy's flat out Moto style there!
