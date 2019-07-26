Video: At Home in France with Rudy Cabirou

Jul 26, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

We headed to Millau, France to catch up with Rudy Cabirou! His home town has a lot going for it.
It has the world's tallest bridge, huge Condor's flying over head, some super fast downhill tracks, steep trail bike trails and a whole lot of wide open spaces for riding motor bikes!

Moto
Muscling his Husky up a rather large step.

Trail
Dangling a leg.

Trail
We recommend a trip to Millau!

We've got Val Di Sole coming up, so watch out for Rudy's flat out Moto style there!

Keep up to date on our Instagram and Facebook page. Follow @propainfactoryracing

Cheers and see you at the races!

