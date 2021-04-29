Video: At Home in Spain With Andreu Lacondeguy

Apr 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Unplugged is a series from Fox Clothing that looks behind the scenes at what riders do when they're not traveling to big events.

bigquotesMost can relate, there is always that friend that excels at everything they try meanwhile we all stay focused at one skill to just keep up. For Fox, that friend is Andreu… and those skills we’re referring to are anything freeride be it on a mountain bike or motocross. The latest Unplugged presents an inside look as to what Andreu surrounds himself with at home in Spain. Basically paradise for all things 2-wheels for the sake of fun.Fox


Posted In:
Videos Video Fox Clothing


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
139992 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
88579 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
66689 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
61082 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
54196 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
53057 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
37755 views
Tubolito's New MTB PSENS Tubes Have a Built-In Pressure Sensor
37701 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 What happened to the red bull lid?
  • 2 0
 He's too much of a Monster
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: Perfect
  • 1 0
 He's no longer listed on the RB bike roster. Probably moving to FOUR LOKO.
  • 1 0
 Great to see my favourite rider again. Such a cool dude. Guy can freeride moto too...
  • 1 0
 Top notch guy . Always a pleasure to watch !
  • 1 0
 That trail at the beginning looks so surfy and fun
  • 1 0
 Where the red bull helmet
  • 1 0
 Just doing my thing...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007996
Mobile Version of Website