Video: At Home in the Highlands of Scotland with Henry Kerr

May 24, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

Join Henry Kerr for a trip around his local tracks up in the Highlands of Scotland. He's spoilt for choice up there for riding spots! He just has to deal with a bit of rain now and again...

Whip

Leaving it out to dry. Henry is looking comfortable on his 29er Rage CF.

Photo - Nathan Hughes

With a shaky start to the season with a few big crashes, Henry is looking forward to putting down some solid race runs and building on his success from last season. Photo - @nathanhughesphoto

Fort William is next week! Just a two hour drive South for Henry. A race at home is always special.

6 Comments

  • + 1
 What you doing going so fast Henry. Waiting for you to smash the Strava time down Gi now.
  • + 1
 who Faster Kaos or Henry ?
  • + 3
 Henry
  • + 1
 @MrQuad: and has more UCI points Smile
  • + 1
 Pacey
  • + 1
 Hoorna speeds!

