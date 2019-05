Video: At Home in the Highlands of Scotland with Henry Kerr

Join Henry Kerr for a trip around his local tracks up in the Highlands of Scotland. He's spoilt for choice up there for riding spots! He just has to deal with a bit of rain now and again...Leaving it out to dry. Henry is looking comfortable on his 29er Rage CF.With a shaky start to the season with a few big crashes, Henry is looking forward to putting down some solid race runs and building on his success from last season. Photo - @nathanhughesphotoFort William is next week! Just a two hour drive South for Henry. A race at home is always special.Keep up to date on our Instagram and Facebook page. Follow @propainfactoryracing Cheers and see you at the races!